Walcott insists multilateral trade must benefit all - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Walcott insists multilateral trade must benefit all - by January 11, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 11, 2020

Multilateral trade must redound to the benefit of all, regardless of size.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Dr Jerome Walcott, made this declaration at a three-day CARICOM workshop held to discuss World Trade Organization (WTO) issues at the Savannah Beach Hotel, recently.

Minister Walcott stressed that the event was being held at a critical time because the multilateral system, which small island developing states (SIDS) have relied on, had begun to undergo a “seismic shift”, a move that could undermine fair trade for the region.

“If this is allowed to continue, [it] would be to the detriment of small states like ours, which have limited negotiating power.  A system, which delivers for all, regardless of size; a system that is fair, balanced, and rules-based, is vital for us,” he insisted.

He maintained that the preservation of small economies within the WTO was essential since small size continues to be a major disadvantage to the growth, development and competitiveness of SIDS.  “Special and differential treatment for small economies must always remain at the heart of the WTO and its thrust,” he emphasized.

Just days after the 25th anniversary of the creation of the WTO, he lamented that instead of discussing the advancement of the WTO, CARICOM officials were meeting in Bridgetown to look at the “very tense state of play” in that organization.

“It is clear to all of us that the World Trade Organization has been at a major crossroad for some time now.  Despite the numerous meetings taking place almost daily in Geneva and in other places, it appears to many that there is a lack of political will to advance the mandates agreed at ministerial conferences.  Admittedly and collectively, members have failed to deliver on the Doha Development Agenda in a meaningful manner and yet have embarked on new, albeit exciting areas of discussion.  This is a concern for small states like Barbados, as many implementation issues remain unresolved,” he stressed.

He pointed to the issue of climate change, a phenomenon that impacts the majority of issues being discussed under the ambit of the WTO, and argued that it was time to stop paying lip service to trade and climate change.

“We have seen the debilitating effects of many Category 4 and 5 hurricanes on our small open economies.  The effects these have on agriculture, infrastructure, tourism and wider trade in the goods and service sectors continue to be of major concern to us,” he explained.

Also on the agenda for discussion were other issues relating to the WTO Reform agenda, which include Fisheries Subsidies, Agriculture, E-Commerce, Micro Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, and Investment Facilitation.

He also insisted that the region’s own trading mechanisms also needed to become more agile and stated that Government was committed to playing a leading role in this process.

“These ought to be looked at, not only from the perspective of the current state of play, and maintenance of policy space, but also with a view to ensuring first that members of CARICOM can fully engage in the CARICOM Single Market and Economy, [while] ensuring that our trade and development interests in Geneva are advanced and protected pursuant to the tenets of the Revised Treaty.

“We may need COTED to have a ‘rapid-response’ mechanism which would allow CARICOM to issue comprehensive positions simultaneously to their Geneva based representative in the WTO.  In this regard, I commend the CARICOM Council for Trade and Economic Development for recognizing the need to re-examine the region’s external trade strategy,” Minister Walcott said.

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share
4 Shares

One Reply to “Walcott insists multilateral trade must benefit all”

  1. Regrettably small caribbean islands have no negotiating power and nothing really to use as a bargaining tool. Dream on. Guyana when it starts producing millions of barrels of oil annually will have oil and French and other European Companies will want access to it but Guyana will probably forget the other small islands and go it alone.

    Reply

What are your thoughts? Add to the conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Woman dies after JetBlue flight from Barbados; family wants answers

SOURCE: PIX11 News – A selfless Queens mother, grandmother and beloved nurse for over 40 years took her last breath...

Iran admits ‘unintentionally’ shooting down plane

Iran has admitted “unintentionally” shooting down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 people on board. An...

Today’s weather

Synopsis: The Atlantic high pressure system is the dominant feature. Forecast: Fair to occasionally cloudy and windy with...

#BTEditorial – The new ‘talk’ in Barbados is welcomed, at last.

The cases were the talk of a nation. On one hand, a self-proclaimed ‘superstar’, Timothy Rugrat St Pierre, was remanded...

Sergeant Waithe failed to tell court full details of assault

A Bridgetown magistrate under fire over his sentencing practices has cleared the air surrounding his decision to bond a man...

‘Some plant, animal life disruption’ from Hyatt – Environmental Impact Assessment

Building the $350 million Hyatt Ziva Resort on Bay Street will result in the modest loss of area animal and plant life...

Food, drink labelling to change

Makers of packaged food and drink products may be required to have front-of-package nutrition labels by year end, Barbados...

CariCRIS backs positive ratings

A regional ratings agency is the latest to back the continued rise of Barbados’ sovereign credit ratings. Improved fiscal...

Dr Don Marshall

UWI think tank fears for economy in Iran aftermath

Sharp increases in global oil prices could jeopardise any economic gains from Barbados’ homegrown belt-tightening programme...

4 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share