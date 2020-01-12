Breakthrough in investigation into Oscar 'Nard' Hamblin's death - Barbados Today
Breakthrough in investigation into Oscar ‘Nard’ Hamblin’s death - by January 12, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 12, 2020

Police at the Major Crime Unit say they have made a significant breakthrough in the investigation surrounding the shooting death of Oscar ‘Nard’ Hamblin.

Hablin, 83, of Block 7 C Neptune Road, Deacons Farm, St Michael, was shot to death on Friday, December 21, 2018 at Palmetto Street, St Michael.

“Criminal charges are expected to be laid shortly as investigations are ongoing,” police said in a statement on Sunday.

Hamblin, who was a member of the dominoes team of cleaning company RM General Services, was playing a game when he was killed.

