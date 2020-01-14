Barbadians to share ideas with PM Mottley - Barbados Today

Barbadians will get an opportunity to share their ideas with Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley about how to transform this island.

The Ideas Forum, which is part of the We Gatherin’ 2020 initiative, will start this Wednesday, January 15, at the St. Lucy Rectory, Benthams, St. Lucy, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Residents from St. Lucy and across the country are invited to attend and participate in the session.

FutureBarbados: The Path to Worldclass is the theme of the monthly forum, which is a national conversation and vision boarding meeting, led by Prime Minister Mottley. It is intended to unearth various concepts, policies and platforms that can accelerate Government’s stated goal of transforming Barbados to be the best country for its people.

Some of Barbados’ most dynamic young people in technology, entertainment, politics and business are also expected to participate in the forum and share their thoughts and experiences. They will include DJ Puffy, Roshanna Trim, Jason Holder, Dernell Browne and Jus Jay. (SA/BGIS)