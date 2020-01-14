NIFCA is on Amazon - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

NIFCA is on Amazon - by January 14, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 14, 2020

For the first time in its history, the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) has made the National Independence Festival of Creative Arts (NIFCA) Winning Words Anthology available on the world’s largest e-commerce website, Amazon, NCF Chief Executive Officer Carol Roberts-Reifer has announced.

In an announcement that was greeted by resounding applause, she told the NIFCA Awards Ceremony held at the Sir Garfield Sobers Complex on Sunday evening: “One of the major achievements of NIFCA 2019 occurred in the discipline of Literary Arts as the NIFCA Winning Words Anthology was made available for sale on Amazon.com.

Roberts-Reifer said the impact of the move was immeasurable and that it was just the beginning of more items being posted on the site.

Cheyenne Hall who won multiple awards including the only gold award in Photography, receiving her award from Minister John King. (David Yearwood Photography)

She said: “It may sound like a simple feat but imagine the exposure and the potential to be realised by the featured authors. It’s immense.

“And you can be sure that they are many more authentic Barbadian items of all kinds that will soon be Amazon.com-bound.”

While praising the successful staging of an NCF festival, the CEO said the goal of NIFCA was two-fold: “To create greater awareness and public interest in the creative exploits of Barbadians and to increase opportunities for participants to benefit from training as well as turn their ideas into enterprise and generate income.”

There were major changes to NIFCA 2019. There was the live streaming of the performing Arts to a local and global audience; the decentralisation of the Visual and Photography exhibition; tributes to three icons of NIFCA; the inclusion of international judges and scouts; the introduction of the new Richild Springer Award of Excellence. Shakira White was the recipient of that inaugural award valued at $10,000.

The crème de la crème of the arts world were feted, as awardees received gold, silver, bronze, special awards and sponsor awards.

Shai Best copped the Prime Minister’s Scholarship Award valued at $35,000. He won the award for his dance piece entitled: Before the Bough Breaks, performed by Dancin’ Africa.

Cheyenne Hall won the only NIFCA Gold in the photography category. Entered as a junior, she was awarded the NIFCA Reproduction Award and the Barbados Photographic Society Junior Lens Award, among others.

NCF chairman Glyne Harrison congratulated all of the awardees in his welcoming remarks.

“You are here because you took the time and you are committed and you have reached the level that you did that allows you to be one of the elite in Barbados creative space today,” he said.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

#BTEditorial – Saving The City a capital idea

It is a sobering but vitally important issue facing the entire nation. Our capital city, nearly 400 years old, is dying. This...

DLP questions Dottin’s role in crime fight

What is Darwin Dottin doing for the people of Barbados? That was a key question on the lips of Democratic Labour Party (DLP)...

Culture Minister to artistes: Get on board crime fight

Artistes were Sunday urged by the Minister responsible for the arts to join a campaign against crime and violence. As he...

‘Rum academy’ idea gets ministerial support

A rum academy, suggested by a prominent distiller has received backing from Minister of Tourism and International Transport...

Verla Depeiza

‘Mash up’ and rebuild, says DLP president

Barbados’ education system will need to be dismantled if authorities wish to thoroughly address the country’s troubling...

Medicinal marijuana licensing ‘to begin next month’

Five months into the life of new legislation to allow the cultivation of medicinal marijuana, investors can start applying...

Former ICBL Officer: I wrote the invoices

Former chief financial officer (CFO) of the Insurance Corporation of Barbados Limited (ICBL) Kamante Millar today admitted to...

Emails point to payments

As a result of an investigation into the Insurance Corporation of Barbados Limited (ICBL), emails and WhatsApp messages...

Donville Inniss

Minister used position for greedy gains

“A case of lies, corruption and greed!” That is how prosecutor Gerald Moody summed up the actions of former Government...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share