It’s Madam Justice Griffith - Barbados Today

The island’s newest judge has joined the High Court as the Government moves to clear the logjam of outstanding cases.

Justice Shone Griffith took the oath of office at Government House before Governor General Dame Sandra Mason, Chief Justice Sir Marston Gibson, Acting Prime Minister George Payne, Attorney General Dale Marshall, Justice Cicely Chase, Griffin’s friends and reporters witnessed the event.

A Guyanese national, Griffith has been serving as a judge of the Supreme Court of Belize since March 2014 following service in the legal and judicial services of Montserrat, Tortola and St Kitts-Nevis.

Graduating from the University of the West Indies with a law degree in 1994 and qualifying for the Bar at the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad in 1996, Griffith obtained a Master of Laws degree with Merit from the University of London in 2010.

As part of her bar education, she completed a year of in-service training here in the chambers of Cicely Chase QC and the late Sir Douglas Lynch QC in 1997.

Griffith is a Fellow of the Commonwealth Judicial Education Institute. She has served as the chairperson of the Judicial Education Committee in the Supreme Court of Belize among other court’s sub-committees.

Following the brief ceremony, Justice Griffith told the media that she was pleased to be afforded the privilege and opportunity to serve the Government and people of Barbados.