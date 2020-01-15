Soccerama mix of sports and academics - Barbados Today

Learning how to live a healthy lifestyle and the benefits of doing so, were part of today’s teaching done by the physical education sixth-form class at the Ellerslie Secondary School.

As part of their Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination assessment, the class of 11 students led by president Kiara Waithe and vice-president Acacia Small put on a soccerama for students of St. Stephen’s Primary and Wesley Hall Primary.

Sponsored by Globe Signia and Jordan Supermarket, the CAPE class with a budget of BDS$2,000 ensured that trophies for the winning team, T-shirts with logos entitled Ellerslie Secondary School Score Heroes Soccerama, equipment and food were all covered.

President Waithe now in her final year at the school told Barbados TODAY based on a survey done by the class, soccer was the preferred choice based on the data collection received.

“We distributed data collection instruments and based on answers from the data collection instruments soccer was the most popular sport. Out of all the sports we had cricket, football, netball and track and field and overall soccer had fifty-one percent,” Waithe explained.

Under the watchful eyes of moderators Andrea Nicholls, a physical education officer in the Ministry of Education and Marica Oxley part of Barbados Community College’s physical education department, the two invited schools with A and B teams played six rounds before the final was won by St. Stephen’s A-side.

Each team comprised five players with five minutes a half and three-minute intervals at the break. As part of the rules, one girl must be on each team.

Former Barbados netballer Cindy Alleyne, a physical education teacher at the school said today’s soccerama was not just for marks. But to teach the physical education class about practices and what it takes to put on such events in the sports industry.

Alleyne explained that a lot of work went into the planning phase for the soccerama with each student of the physical education class tasked with a particular role. She said, for example, there was a competition director, equipment manager, referee, and medic and each individual would be graded accordingly.

“They would have done a presentation on health-wise and why it is important to stay active, why it is important to eat healthy prior to the start of the game. So, you incorporate both aspects in terms of eating healthy, participating and keeping active. As host of the event, they need to ensure they cover all aspects, sponsorship, funding, budgeting, all of those things like a marketing plan for them to bring off the event.

“This is life practices because you can take this into your community. Your community might have a recreational centre or something and you decided you want to host something for Independence. I want to hold something in the summer for the people in the community and take these lessons back into the community and able to fulfil the roles they would have had at school,” Alleyne said.

St. Stephen’s Primary, quarterfinalist of the National Sports Council BICO Primary Schools Football Competition, came first overall with 14 points compliments the A squad. Wesley Hall A tallied 12 for second place, St. Stephen’s B side accumulated eight points for third and Wesley Hall B scored six for the fourth position.

[email protected]