Man fatally shot near school - Barbados Today

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man near the St Albans Primary School in St James.
The incident reportedly occurred just before 8:30 a.m.
Classes have been dismissed for the day.
This is the island’s second murder for the year.
(more details as they come to hand)
