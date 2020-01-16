Man fatally shot near school - Barbados Today
Man fatally shot near school - by January 16, 2020

Kareem Smith
Article by
Published on
January 16, 2020

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man near the St Albans Primary School in St James.

The incident reportedly occurred just before 8:30 a.m.

Classes have been dismissed for the day.

This is the island’s second murder for the year.

(more details as they come to hand)

