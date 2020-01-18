Broomes backs openEMIS - Barbados Today

Veteran educator Jeff Broomes has backed the Ministry of Education’s move to introduce a digital record on each students’ attendance, conduct and performance.

Broomes told Barbados TODAY he viewed the openEMIS educational management information system as an opportunity to not only advance technology in education, but also to hold teachers accountable.

The former principal said: “I have a simple position and that is you don’t work for yourself.

“And I feel honestly that the employer has the right to know what time you come to work and what time you leave whether it is early or late.

“That has always been my position because at the end of the month when I go to the bank and my money is short I want to know why.

“So if I feel that I want to be paid what I deserve, I think the employer has the right to get the work from me that they are paying me for.”

Early last month, a memo, signed by Acting Chief Education Officer Joy Adamson and circulated to all public schools, informed eachers that they must use the programme to register daily attendance from last week’s start of the Hilary term.

But the Barbados Secondary Teachers Union (BSTU) and the Barbados Union of Teachers’ (BUT) initially opposed the introduction of the system and reportedly took the stance that teachers should not be using it.

The union leaders later relented after a lengthy meeting with Minister of Education Santia Bradshaw and senior civil servants.

Broomes recalled that when he served as principal of the Alexandra School, some teachers were aggrieved when he insisted that they register their daily attendance.

He said he was happy to see that this was now mandatory at all schools.

Brookes said: “I am totally in support of the Ministry. BSTU has been telling teachers for years not to sign in and leadership need to put down their foot.

“Teachers don’t work for the BSTU.

“If you are my employee you have the right to get certain things from me and I have the right to get certain things from you.

“You pay me a fair wage for what I do and you should expect me to give my full time.”

