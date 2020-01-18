Elderly woman dies in house fire in St George - Barbados Today

Elderly woman dies in house fire in St George - by Barbados Today January 18, 2020 Article by
January 18, 2020
An early morning house fire in St George has claimed the life of 81-year-old Inez Mabel Fields of Newbury in the parish.
Around 2: 20 am, police from Boarded Hall Police Station responded to calls about a house on fire.
On arrival, they found a two-bedroom wooden house engulfed in flames.
Two fire tenders from Bridgetown and Four Roads, St John, with 8 personnel under the command of Divisional Officer Vaughn responded and extinguished the blaze. They found the victim’s body in the bedroom doorway.
Police say the house had electricity but the victim was reportedly in the habit of using a kerosene oil lamp.
