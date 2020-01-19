UPDATE: Body washes up at St Philip location - Barbados Today

Police have identified the body of a man recovered from the bottom of a cliff in St Philip on Friday as that of Jason Hobbs, 35, of Apartment #1, 72 Elizabeth Park, Christ Church.

Around 9:50 a.m on Friday, police were notified that the body was sighted in an area known as Elbow Bay, My Lady Hole, Fortescue.

Police officers from the District ‘C’ station and the Marine Unit joined sailors from the Barbados Coast Guard to retrieve the body.

At the time, police said the body was too badly decomposed to make it identifiable.