Bashment up North . . . Lil Rick makes Boston stop - Barbados Today

Bashment up North . . . Lil Rick makes Boston stop - January 23, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 23, 2020

Not even a snowstorm in the notoriously cold Boston could deter eager fans from welcoming local celebrity Lil Rick back on American soil for a highly anticipated show. The popular artiste who often publicly lamented not having his visa, recently acquired it and since then has commanded the interest of promoters across the United States.

The tickets for his first show on Independence Day, where he was joined by reigning Soca Monarch Mikey and Skinny Fabulous, were quickly snapped up. The trio performed for a capacity audience that gave the show rave reviews.

The same excitement that he generated for that initial show was mirrored by the Bostonian contingent. In a video posted on social media, one devotee could be seen making her way carefully through the snow saying: “If I didn’t like you, no love you, I wouldn’t be out in this snow.”

This sentiment was clearly shared by many. On approach to the venue more die-hard fans, bundled up because of the frigid temperatures, waited patiently in the queue, with snow dusting their shoulders.

Braving the elements paid off as the energetic performer did not disappoint expectant patrons. From the time he hit the stage to soon after midnight, he plied loyal fans with a steady stream of hugely popular songs.

Attendees’ voices reverberated off the walls as they showed the star that they knew all his lyrics just as well as he does. Not only did Rick provide a hint of nostalgia with favourites like Hard Wine, Girls Gone Wild and Can’t Wait, he also fuelled them up with some of his newer material including Breakfast in Bed, Can’t Style Me, Wait Til Tonite and It Ain’t Me. For good measure, he even teased them with a piece of Mole’s Breathe.

Some of the female fans clamoured for the opportunity to join the maestro on stage. When he finally wrapped up his set more than half an hour later, practically everybody was drenched in sweat.

Never one to turn away his supporters, the smiling soca star soon re-emerged and fulfilled the numerous requests for pictures. Despite years in the business, he continues to show that he hasn’t lost his humility.

His next stop on the American tour will be in Miami, Florida on February 8. (STT)

