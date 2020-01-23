Day two delivers . . . Rich music on final day of Naniki Festival - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Day two delivers . . . Rich music on final day of Naniki Festival - by January 23, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 23, 2020

The second day of the Naniki Barbados Music Festival was not enticing as the first, but it was nonetheless pleasurable.

The headlining performer for the climactic two-day music festival was a Brit with Barbadian roots, Soweto Kinch; the extremely high energy Canadian jazz band Shuffle Demons and reggae fusion band featuring Kalead and singer/violinist Kayaweh also dominated.

Canadian band, Shuffle Demon, had the audience aghast at their energetic and unpredictable performance. The group which includes frontman Richard Underhill, Matt Lagan, Kyle Tarder, Pat Collins and Stich Wynston caught the crowd’s attention with their hilarious yet politically tuned single Cheese on Bread.

Underhill shared that the group discovered that “cheese on bread” was a colloquial saying during their stay in Barbados and devoted the single to “beautiful Bajans” in the audience. The band performed some funky songs such as One Good Turn, Sell Me This, Earth Song and He’s The Drummer from their 2012 album Clusterfunk as well as their classic hits Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting and Spadina Bus.

During their closing performance, Shuffle Demons came off the stage and led a conga line across the lush and beautiful lawns of the Naniki, St Joseph resort. Most memorable was the surprising dance performance by drummer Stich Wynston which had the small audience in stitches.

Saxophonist, poet and MC, Soweto Kinch, was the opening performing act and he did his job well, keeping the audience entertained with songs from his 2019 album Black Peril and 2016 album Nonagram. The audience grooved to singles such as Mitosis, Montpellier, Waved and Nostalgia to name a few. Honouring his Barbadian ancestry, he kicked it up a notch with soca tune Kay Lay Lay Pom Pom originally by De Opels.

The musicality and diversity of Khalead and Kayaweh were entrancing. Backed by Oneka Small on percussion, Pedro Williams on drums, Ronald Phillips on guitar and Watu Tafar, they delved right into a conscious reggae vibe with Sizzla’s No Pain. Kayaweh’s violin enhanced the classical nature of the group’s hour-long set as they fused Burna Boy’s Ye with their distinct sound. The band also played Bob Marley’s Soul Rebel and their original singles Free The Grade, I Forgive and Numb. Giving life to the drums, Oneka performed her single Merciful King and Watu sang Icy.

Kayaweh’s violin blended seamlessly with the other instrumentalists, but when she sang, a different kind of prowess was shown. Her voice was like wind chimes, calling the attention of those on the lawns and hiding underneath the trees. Accompanying Khalead in I Forgive and Déjà vu, her vocals were really spellbinding.

The band closed the show around 5:40 p.m. but the crowd called for an encore. This resulted in an impromptu freestyle performance from local vocalists Lexi Davis and Vanessa Bongo who were called onto the stage and briefly showcased their vocal abilities. (IMC)

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share1
5 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

The past in focus . . . Cuban, Bajan roots captured on film

The film captures the stories and customs of English-speaking West Indians, mostly Barbadians and Jamaicans, and their...

Building cultural bridges . . . Bumper crowd for Chinese festival

Chinese culture was on display in a big way in Barbados last weekend. The staging of the 6th annual Fish and Dragon Festival...

When less is more . . . 2Mile Hill thrills at Naniki

It was an awesome first day at the Naniki Music Festival in St Joseph. There was no line-up of countless artistes, but that...

Purely Bajan . . . ‘My song is not about violence’ – Lil Rick

“I would never support violence!” That’s the bold declaration made by veteran entertainer Rickey Lil Rick Reid after...

Feel the ‘burn’ . . . Bolt belts out soca tune with Ultimate Rejects

Just last year, Usain Bolt created a stir when he added producer to his resume with the debut of the Olympe Rose riddim to...

Bashment up North . . . Lil Rick makes Boston stop

Not even a snowstorm in the notoriously cold Boston could deter eager fans from welcoming local celebrity Lil Rick back on...

Bashment time in St Lucy . . . Food, rum and plenty soca

Folks in St Lucy and the north were treated to a special out-of-season Food and Rum Festival pop up as well as a Cou Cou and...

‘Mega’ but not memorable . . . Barrow concert not so grand

Hundreds descended on the Checker Hall, St Lucy playing field to be part of the Centennial celebrations in honour of National...

Buju on fire . . . Artiste included on Bad Boys soundtrack

Reggae artiste Buju Banton has started 2020 with a bang. The entertainer who ended 2019 by signing with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation...

5 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share1