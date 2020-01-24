Girlfriends get ready! . . . 5 things not to miss at this year’s Expo and Arts Festival - Barbados Today

Girlfriends Expo & Arts Festival is just a little over a week away. Are you excited? This year they will be hosting the 11th edition, themed Viva Mexico at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium on Saturday, February 1 and Sunday, February 2.

The event promises a jam-packed weekend of carefully curated feminars, demonstrations, exhibitions, and lots more! The Neutrogena Mainstage and the Hyundai Soundstage will keep you entertained with fashion shows and entertainment on both days. We’ve rounded up those events that you absolutely Must. Not. Miss.

Grab your girlfriends and head out to not just one, but both days and call it a weekend getaway. You deserve it!

1. Old Duppy Pepper Sauce Taco Eating Competition – If you like pepper and you love to eat, this competition is for you. Do you have what it takes to beat out all the other competitors and gain bragging rights as the taco eating champion?

2. QUIX Dishwashing Competition – Everyone has their quirks and people who actually like washing dishes are few and far between. However, this “chore” guarantees exciting prizes to be won, so why not give it a go?

3. Exciting Feminars – The Art of Orgasm: Squirting 101 – Don’t just read about it. Come and see for yourself! This is a unique opportunity to be part of a feminar that explores an often taboo topic.

Vision Board Party – Vision boards are powerful and the purpose of one is to bring everything on it to life. It’s still early in the year and you still have time to set your goals and intentions. Do so with style and flair while creating your very own vision board.

4. Cook This, Sip That – Fun, innovative, interactive. This cooking class will be live at Girlfriends Expo and gives you the chance to learn to prep and cook while having fun and sipping delicious wine while you’re at it.

5. Automotive Arts Booth – Take part in a quick crash course hosted by World Rally Championship certified Rally Co-driver, Tammy Nelson from Girls Rally The World Organisation. Other must-dos are exciting activities like the wheel changing competition where you can win cash for changing a tyre in the fastest time. And finally, watch the motorbike dexterity and stunts between 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. to see the Caribbean’s top woman biker, China Doll.

Honorary Mentions – Baje to the World Wildcard Judging – If you missed out on any of the live shows, there’s going to be a wildcard judging done at Girlfriends Expo.

Making Fashion that Pops – Come see how Samuel Gittens uses bubble wrap and plastic to make fashion pieces in an innovative way to save the environment!

Check out the feminar schedules so you can plan your visit:

Feminar Room 1

Saturday Feb 1

1 p.m. – Complexion Perfection – Dee Blackett

2 p.m. – Haircare – Danice Hinds

3 p.m. – Find Your Voice – Gaynelle Marshall

5 p.m. – Kink 101 – The Sex Shop

Sunday Feb 2nd

1 p.m. – Mental Wellness – Kerrie Ann Hurley

2 p.m. – Haircare – Danice Hinds

3 p.m. – Find Your Voice- Gaynelle Marshall

4 p.m. – Nutrition & You – Shanice Murray

5 p.m. -Squirting 101 – Katrina Ifill

6 p.m. – Sip & Paint – Art Adventures

Feminar Room 2

Saturday Feb 1

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Vision Board Party

7 p.m. – Condom Party

Sunday February 2

7 p.m. – Condom Party