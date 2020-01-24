Green House in control at Welches Primary - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Green House in control at Welches Primary - by January 24, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
January 24, 2020

Green House is in a commanding position with 610 points to repeat as inter-house champions of Welches Primary. But the green machines will need to hope the infants can maintain that lead when they have sports next week Friday on the school’s premises located in St. Thomas.

Just 59 points separate front runners Green House from Red House in second position on 551 points and Yellow House 471 in third place.

Green House stars Kemar Dixon with 58 points and Unique McIntosh on 60 points, both in the Under-13 age group are set to capture the victrix and victor ludorum titles.

Kemar Dixon of Green House stamped his authority in the Under-13 Boys 200m.

Dixon, a top performer at the 2019 National Sports Council Guardian Group Herman Griffith Tournament, was second in the 100m but won everything else including the 200m, 400m, 800m open, cricket ball throw and long jump.

McIntosh was unstoppable with first-place finishes in all her events. She won the 100m, 200m, 400m, 600m open, long jump, cricket ball and even anchored her team to victory in the Under-13 Girls 4x100m relay.

Unique McIntosh of Green House was unstoppable in all her races including the Under-13 girls 200m. (Pictures by Morissa Lindsay).

The Under-9 category was also ruled by Green House compliments boys division champion Ma’ Kai Davis with 42 points and Aria Small 41 in the girls equivalent.

Davis dismissed the 80m field for the top podium finish, and also earned gold in the long jump and cricket ball throw. He was third in the 100m and 150m. Small for her points delivered top performances by winning the 80m, 100m, 150m, came third in the long jump and fourth in the cricket ball throw. 

J’Qwon Gibson of Yellow House tallied 34 points to top the Under-11 Boys Division and Tezaria Garner accounted for 40 to claim the girl’s age group for Red House in that division.

Gibson sped to victory in the 200m, 300m, was third in the long jump, fourth in the cricket ball and sixth in the 800m open. Meanwhile, Garner was first to cross the line in the 200m and long jump, placed second in the 300m, 600m and fifth in the cricket ball throw.

[email protected]

Tezaria Garner of Red House (left) looked strong as she won the Under-11 girls 200m ahead of Majae Armstrong of Green House.
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share6
8 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Refreshing win for Barbados over Guyana

There was a refreshing win for Barbados Pride over Guyana Jaguars in the second round of the regional first-class...

James and Antetokounmpo to lead teams in All-Star game

LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and rising second-year stars Luka Doncic and Trae Young headline the star-studded group...

Scrap FA Cup replays, says Guardiola

Pep Guardiola says the scrapping of FA Cup replays could be the solution to football’s crowded fixture schedule. The...

Johnny Grave

Grave: Politics won’t dictate CWI decision making

Cricket West Indies chief executive, Johnny Grave, believes territorial politics should have no bearing on the regional...

Archer vying for spot in final Test

England paceman Jofra Archer will get one more day to prove his fitness for a place in the team for the final Test against...

Barbados benefits from CPL

Barbados was a big winner in more ways than one in last year’s Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Not only did the...

Chemar Holder has taken seven wickets in the match so far. (CWI)

Holder stings Scropions

Fast bowler Chemar Holder stunned Jamaica Scorpions with a devastating five-wicket haul to turn the page on a sub-par...

Windies crush Nigeria

Captain Kimani Melius and Matthew Patrick struck half-centuries as West Indies crushed hapless Nigeria by 246 runs to storm...

Rain has final say in joint sports day

St. Alban’s Primary and St. Bernard’s Primary’s joint sports day held at the Usain Bolt, Sports Complex today was...

8 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share6