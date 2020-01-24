Green House in control at Welches Primary - Barbados Today

Green House is in a commanding position with 610 points to repeat as inter-house champions of Welches Primary. But the green machines will need to hope the infants can maintain that lead when they have sports next week Friday on the school’s premises located in St. Thomas.

Just 59 points separate front runners Green House from Red House in second position on 551 points and Yellow House 471 in third place.

Green House stars Kemar Dixon with 58 points and Unique McIntosh on 60 points, both in the Under-13 age group are set to capture the victrix and victor ludorum titles.

Dixon, a top performer at the 2019 National Sports Council Guardian Group Herman Griffith Tournament, was second in the 100m but won everything else including the 200m, 400m, 800m open, cricket ball throw and long jump.

McIntosh was unstoppable with first-place finishes in all her events. She won the 100m, 200m, 400m, 600m open, long jump, cricket ball and even anchored her team to victory in the Under-13 Girls 4x100m relay.

The Under-9 category was also ruled by Green House compliments boys division champion Ma’ Kai Davis with 42 points and Aria Small 41 in the girls equivalent.

Davis dismissed the 80m field for the top podium finish, and also earned gold in the long jump and cricket ball throw. He was third in the 100m and 150m. Small for her points delivered top performances by winning the 80m, 100m, 150m, came third in the long jump and fourth in the cricket ball throw.

J’Qwon Gibson of Yellow House tallied 34 points to top the Under-11 Boys Division and Tezaria Garner accounted for 40 to claim the girl’s age group for Red House in that division.

Gibson sped to victory in the 200m, 300m, was third in the long jump, fourth in the cricket ball and sixth in the 800m open. Meanwhile, Garner was first to cross the line in the 200m and long jump, placed second in the 300m, 600m and fifth in the cricket ball throw.

