James and Antetokounmpo to lead teams in All-Star game - Barbados Today

James and Antetokounmpo to lead teams in All-Star game
January 24, 2020

January 24, 2020

LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and rising second-year stars Luka Doncic and Trae Young headline the star-studded group of present and future superstars who make up the starters for the 69th All-Star game.

James, the catalyst for the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers, will captain the Western Conference team for the second straight season. Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks’ star and reigning Kia MVP, captains the Eastern Conference team for a second straight season as well.

As the top vote-getters in their respective conferences, James and Antetokounmpo are the players responsible for choosing sides for the February 16 showcase game at Chicago’s United Center. The All-Star Draft will take place on February 6.

Lebron James (left) and Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the captains

A fresh face in the starters’ mix this season is Dallas wunderkind Luka Doncic, who joins Houston’s James Harden as the two starters in the backcourt. Clippers forward and reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and Lakers forward Anthony Davis round out the All-L.A. frontcourt.

Boston’s Kemba Walker is joined by Atlanta’s Trae Young in the East backcourt. Like Doncic, Young is a first-time All-Star and starter in just his second NBA season. Antetokounmpo will be flanked by Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Toronto’s Pascal Siakam, another first time All-Star and starter, in the East frontcourt.

Fans accounted for 50 per cent of the vote to determine the NBA All-Star Game starters, while current NBA players and a media panel accounted for 25 percent each.

James (6,275,459 fan votes) and Antetokounmpo (5,902,286 fan votes) led their respective conferences and position groups in fan voting. Dončić (6,111,735 fan votes) and Young (2,829,969 fan votes) also topped their respective position groups in fan voting.

Miami’s Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, Washington’s Bradley Beal, Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons, Boston’s Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis and Toronto’s Kyle Lowry lead the list of potential reserves from the Eastern Conference.

Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Oklahoma City’s Chris Paul, the Clippers’ Paul George, Houston’s Russell Westbrook and Utah’s Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell headline the list of potential reserves from the Western Conference.

The reserves will be announced next Thursday.

