‘I never shot a gun’ - Barbados Today

The man accused of shooting at a police officer nine years ago has vehemently denied using a firearm.

“I never had a gun. I never shot a gun. I never told the police that I had a gun. I never told police I shot a gun,” Tevin Ramon Skeete, of Crab Hill, St Lucy said this morning in the No. 3 Supreme Court as he gave an unsworn statement from the dock.

Skeete is facing nine jurors for unlawfully and maliciously engaging in conduct when he allegedly shot at officer Ewin Norville on January 14, 2011, placing him in danger of death or serious bodily harm. He is also accused of using a firearm on that same date.

Before he gave his evidence the prosecutor Senior Crown Counsel Olivia Davis called two final witnesses before closing the Crown’s case against the accused who is being represented by attorneys-at-law Arthur Holder, Shadia Simpson, Mariah Arthur and Davidson Porter.

Tomorrow, the defence will continue its case in the court presided over by Justice Carlisle Greaves.