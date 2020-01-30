Easy, breezy ‘Sunday Grooves’ . . . Keisha woos and wows - Barbados Today

The sultry tones of Keisha Christian’s powerful voice wafted across the lush grounds of the rural Hunterspring venue this past Sunday evening. The experienced vocalist was a part of the spine tingling quartet who wowed the audience in the first edition of Sunday Grooves for the year.

Patrons vied for space as the monthly musical showcase continues to attract increased interest. The intimate setting of the gazebo set atop the Edgecombe, St Philip gully continues to provide a monthly reprieve from all the stress associated with day-to-day living.

Christian, this month’s featured artiste, appeared in two segments and she left the attendees satisfied with her eclectic choices. With Elvis Edwards on bass, Errol Bradshaw on drums and Kerry Mason on keys, the quartet delivered. From Stevie Wonder’s Master Blaster to Bob Marley’s We Jammin, they were flawless.

The singer upped the energy level with a tribute to Barbadian greatness with renditions of Jackie Opel’s Cry Me A River and a jazzed-up version of Gabby’s Emmerton. Throughout the presentation, bass player Edwards joined the songstress centre stage to heighten the musicality of their offerings. Even when the session was complete, the eager patrons demanded more. Her final number was an upbeat rendition of Amazing Grace delivered with a Pentecostal-like fervour. It was feet-stomping and head-clapping good and was the fitting denouement for the Sunday evening production.

Earlier in the evening special guest, 18-year-old Zukeli Innis, delivered a superb presentation which was genuinely appreciated by the audience. The young saxophonist was not content to stand at the front and deliver a static set.

From the first song, he sought to get patrons involved as he snaked his way through the venue. When he launched into R. Kelly’s Step in the Name of Love, line dancers took up formation. To their delight he kept perfect timing as he joined in to step with them.

One patron even stripped off her shoes, relieving herself of that encumbrance, before she moved upfront to the dance area. The mature audience revelled in timeless classics like Luther Vandross’ If Only for One Night and Al Green’s Let’s Stay Together. Those in attendance had the opportunity to purchase tickets for a special staging of Laugh It Off by the Kiwanis Club to raise funds for their philanthropic efforts.

Gourmet treats were provided by Lashawn Cox from La Verandah.

The husband and wife team of Carla Springer and Rory Hunte are promising to deliver a year of stellar performances. Throughout the evening hostess Belle Holder teased with some of the acts that fans can expect. Among them, Ian Alleyne, and there was also the promise of a gospel evening featuring the likes of John Yarde. (STT)