Morning jam . . . Food and feting from Sunrise - Barbados Today

Last Sunday, while others were sleeping, about 400 patrons were at the Ball Park Entertainment Centre in Christ Church having a grand time. They made merry at the first-ever Tequila Sunrise fete held from 4 a.m. till 11:30 a.m.

As patrons entered the venue they were greeted by the sight of a picturesque floral arrangement which, along with the décor near the buffet and on stage, created a festive Hawaiian-type atmosphere. Some lucky patrons who arrived early got the leis to wear around their neck which allowed them to drape themselves in flowers.

The lovely ambience and the party vibe were boosted by a variety of delectables. There were the traditional breakfast offerings of eggs, bacon, baked beans, sausages and bread as well as an assortment of fresh fruit which was beautifully displayed.

Salt fish bakes, fish cakes and spring rolls were also on offer and Farmers Choice was on hand providing their cooked and finished products to patrons. But that was not all. Kentucky Fried Chicken had a personal station and served chicken as a mid-morning delight. KFC also gave away portable power packs, wireless earphones and wristbands that can charge phones.

Added to all that food was the serving of soup, rice, breadfruit and pork just before the end of the event. Drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic, were unlimited with six bars strategically placed around the location.

What also made the event a resounding success was the line-up of DJs who all did their part to keep the party mood going. Patrons enjoyed soca, dancehall and dub hits from Psalms, Dex & Whizz (Campari Djs), Touchdown, Salt & Don, Hutchy & Sizz while Bubbles & Evolution closed the show.

The event was staged by the same promoter which produces the annual Awaken Ultra-Premium Breakfast fete at the start of Crop Over.

And while the usual top-notch service and vibe that have become known with Awaken was evident Sunday, the event took on its own identity.

At the end, promoter Tremayne Austin took to the stage and thanked all who were involved.

“I am a happy man. I am pleased with this turnout for a first event. Everyone had a good time and there was no violence. I must thank all the sponsors, the committee members, the staff, the DJs, the media and you, the patrons, for coming out and making this event a success. Do not leave when the music stops. Stay and mingle a bit, make friends, make connections… that is what life is all about.” (IMC)