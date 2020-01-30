Silver Hill youth charged - Barbados Today
Silver Hill youth charged - by January 30, 2020

Article by
Published on
January 30, 2020

A 20-year-old accused of committing several crimes in the southern division, dating back to October last year, has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds.

He is Jahlany Tramaine Yarde, of 6B Silver Hill Drive, Christ Church. Yarde is charged with assaulting Sherissa Dublin occasioning her actual bodily harm on October 31, 2019
as well as unlawfully and maliciously wounding Cameron Holder on December 22, 2019.

It is further alleged that on Errol Barrow Day – January 21- he unlawfully wounded Orerand Oliver with intent to maim, disfigure or disable him or do some serious bodily harm to him; damaged a shop belonging to Emrene Durant without lawful excuse; damaged a motor car belonging to Latisha Beckles without lawful excuse; and used a firearm when he did not have a valid licence to do so.

The accused, who appeared before Magistrate Elwood Watts earlier today is being represented by attorney-at-law Asanti Brathwaite. Officer Rodney Barrow is prosecuting.

Yarde will next appear before the Oistins Magistrates’ Court on February 27 when the cases against him will continue.

