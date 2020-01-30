World Indoors postponed due to coronavirus - Barbados Today
World Indoors postponed due to coronavirus - by January 30, 2020

January 30, 2020

The 2020 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing have been postponed because of fears over the spread of the coronavirus in China.

The championships were to be held from March 13 to 15, but governing body World Athletics pushed them back 12 months.

World Athletics sought advice from the World Health Organisation and turned down offers to host from other cities.

The coronavirus has killed more than 130 people in China and has spread to 16 countries globally.

Around 6,000 people in all have been infected by the virus, for which there is no specific cure or vaccine.

The epicentre of the outbreak is the Chinese city of Wuhan, around 370 miles from Nanjing.

Yesterday the World Health Organisation warned that the “whole world needs to be on alert”.

A World Athletics statement read: “The advice from our medical team, who are in contact with the World Health Organisation, is that the spread of the coronavirus both within China and outside the country is still at a concerning level and no one should be going ahead with any major gathering that can be postponed.

“We have considered the possibility of relocating the event to another country and would like to thank the cities that have volunteered to host the championships.

“However, given concerns still exist regarding the spread of the virus outside China, we have decided not to go with this option, as it may lead to further postponement at a later date.

“We have chosen not to cancel the championships as many of our athletes would like this event to take place so we will now work with our athletes, our partners and the Nanjing organising committee to secure a date in 2021 to stage this event.”

The 2018 World Indoor Athletics Championships was held in Birmingham, while they will be held in Belgrade, Serbia, in 2022.

You may also like these articles

Injured Archer to miss T20 series

Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the three-match Twenty20 series in South Africa next month and must now be considered a...

Gayle set to take part in Everest League

Veteran West Indies opener Chris Gayle has confirmed he will feature in the upcoming Everest Premier League (EPL) starting...

Skipper laments Windies’ missed chances

Captain Kimani Melius was left to rue several missed chances after West Indies squandered a strong position, to suffer a...

Football violence-free, says Harris

The Barbados Football Association’s (BFA) mission is to attract as many spectators to its Wildey, AstroTurf venue this new...

Track at National Stadium to be used only by national teams

Once repaired, stricter regulations are coming to govern the use of the track at the National Stadium. This was made clear...

Lebron mourns Kobe’s tragic death

LeBron James says he is “heartbroken” over the death of Kobe Bryant and has promised to continue his fellow basketball...

Pollard to play in Vitality Blast

West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard is poised to turn out for Northamptonshire in this year’s Vitality Blast,...

Nyeem Young made an unbeaten 42,

Windies U-19s seek semifinals spot

Head coach Graeme West says West Indies are primed and ready for their crucial quarter-final against New Zealand tomorrow, as...

Track repair has to happen, says King

“Shocked and perplexed” is how Minister of Culture, Creative Economy and Sports, John King has said he felt after it was...

