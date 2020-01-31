BSTU gives thumbs up for reduced intake of students - Barbados Today

Principal of the Frederick Smith Secondary School, Major Michael Boyce has received some support from the highest ranks of the Barbados Secondary Teacher’s Union (BSTU) in his bid to spearhead a number of changes at the Trents, St. James institution.

In fact, the BSTU President, Mary Redman is hoping that the recent announcement of certain changes for the benefit of student development will be adopted in other schools and tailored to meet the unique needs of each institution.

She was responding to Major Boyce’s call for a smaller intake next school year at the Frederick Smith School as the institution attempts to recover from the fatal stabbing of Temario Holder last November.

Acknowledging that many BSTU members at the school continued to soldier on amid emotional trauma, Ms. Redman encouraged education officials to listen carefully to the recommendations of those on the frontline of the school’s recovery effort.

“I am aware of plans to make changes in terms of curriculum and the organisational structures of the school. It appears everybody is trying to improve what happens there while at the same time dealing with the trauma that it has caused as an after effect of the incident,” said the union President.

“I am aware of the principal’s request or wish to have a smaller intake and I think that he and the staff are in the best position to judge and make that type of recommendation, because they are the people on the frontline, who understand the day-to-day running of the school so to speak.

“They know the challenges that exist at all levels and if the general staff believes that this is an area that would assist the school in addressing its challenges, then I support them 100 per cent. They know the conditions at the school, the resources at the school and the challenges and therefore recommendations coming from persons working there should be given serious consideration,” Ms. Redman declared.

She also expressed hope that the shift in the mission and mindset of administrators at the school, if successful, is adopted by the Government and transferred to other learning institutions.

“A major problem is that after the 11 plus is done and children are allocated to schools, the programmes at the individual schools don’t reflect the needs of the students that the 11 plus indicate, and the approach has been to have the same programmes in all of the schools and in that way the educational system does not cater to the various needs of students in the system,” she stressed.

The union leader again called for more meaningful use of the data garnered from the results of the Criteria Reference Test taken by students in class two to determine the best intelligences and capabilities of each student.

“It can’t be a one-size-fits-all system because individuals have different needs and in an attempt not to frustrate and not to deny persons the opportunity to reach their fullest potential in the areas where they have their capabilities, various offerings must be made available to students,” Redman added.

She further stressed that a more careful examination of students’ behavioural patterns and intellectual strengths and weakness would provide a better understanding of the children less likely to perform well in a “normal” school setting.

This would better inform the allocation process if Government heeds suggestions to reopen the now defunct Alma Parris Memorial School.

[email protected]