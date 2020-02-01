Man, child accused of killing holder remanded - Barbados Today
One of the males allegedly responsible for the shooting death of Marlon Holder was so concerned about some personal items it lead him to make a request of the magistrate as he stood in the dock of the Holetown Magistrates’ Court today.

“Ma’am I have some items like boxers and two vests I was wondering when I moving if I can move with my things with me please? ‘Cause them is new brand things . . . when I get to jail I don’t have them things so,” murder accused Jamar Jamal Greaves, of Grape Hall, St Lucy asked Magistrate Wanda Blair this afternoon.

She responded, “Police and prison officers – they are responsible for that aspect of things.”

The 33-year-old’s query came moments after he and his alleged accomplice – a 14-year-old boy – were told that they would be remanded until February 27. The teenager stood silently by Greaves’ side.

The two are charged with murdering 37-year-old Holder on January 16. They were not required to plead to the indictable charge. Holder was gunned down outside the St Alban’s Primary School.

Greaves, who was represented by attorney-at-law Faith Greaves-Agard, was remanded to HMP Dodds and the teenager, who had Alvan Babb as his legal counsel, was sent to the Government Industrial School.

They will reappear before Magistrate Blair on February 27.

