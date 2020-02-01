Man dies following collision along Greame Hall Road - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Man dies following collision along Greame Hall Road - by February 1, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
February 1, 2020
Police attached to the Worthing Police Station are investigating a road traffic collision, which has resulted in the death of a man.
Police were called to the scene of the collision around 5 am on Saturday along Greame Hall Road, between Top Rock and Errol Barrow Roundabout, Christ Church.
Involved were a silver Nissan Navara pick-up, P4002, owned and driven by Wendell Gregory Alleyne, 46, of # 162 Mangrove Park, St Philip; a silver Nissan Tredia, MD885, owned and driven by Cecil Seymour Jones, 67, years of #5 Ashby Drive, Enterprise, Christ Church; and a motor cycle, MW397, a black Yamaha 600 cc, being driven by an unidentified man.
The Motor cycle was travelling north when it collided with both vehicles, which were travelling in the opposite direction.
The motor cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Two men shot in Paddock Road area

Police are investigating two shooting incidents at Paddock Road, St Michael in which two men were shot. Around 9 p.m. Friday...

African airlines ‘in talks’ on Ghana-Barbados route

Africa’s top two airlines could be flying here through the West African capital of Accra, Ghana, a senior tourism official...

‘Keep crime off front page’ – Fingall

Take crime off the front page, chairman of the National Sports Council Mac Fingall has urged, declaring that media houses are...

Ronald Toppin

BIDC opens Bajan diaspora gateway to trade

The Barbadian diaspora could be the source of millions in foreign exchange for the country, Industry Minister Ronald Toppin...

Foreign Trade Minister Sandra Husbands

CARICOM trade Ministers focus on services

Ministers for trade and economic development in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) today focused on the state of the services...

DLP: Economy in recession

The Democratic Labour Party (DLP) is extremely skeptical about the positive projections for the growth of the Barbadian...

Highway One’s job one for road fix

Highway One and other West Coast roads are in line for major infrastructure upgrades soon as Government continues its road...

Gas outage under scrutiny

In light of the recent natural gas disruption which affected a number of businesses along the south and west coasts, Minister...

New electricity project to bring savings

The Barbados Light & Power Company Ltd (BL&P) is promising major savings to residents and the country in coming years...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share