Two more libraries open Saturday - Barbados Today

Two more libraries open Saturday
Two more libraries open Saturday - by February 1, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
February 1, 2020

Members of the public are reminded that the Six Roads and Valley Branch libraries will be open on Saturdays from February 1.

Deputy Director at the National Library Service, Jennifer Yarde, explained that the decision to open an extra day came as a result of numerous requests from parents and children in the catchment areas.

“Many of the parents indicated that they were unable to visit the library during the week, and Saturday is the only day they can take the children to the library. They want to foster their children’s love of reading, but by the time they finish work the libraries are usually closed. Therefore, we felt that it was imperative that we acceded to their requests,” the Deputy Director explained.

Yarde said that she is hopeful that, with the extension of the hours, this would increase membership in these two heavily populated areas.

While there were still a few children who visited, she wanted to see adults also taking advantage of the services offered by the libraries.

Saturday’s opening will feature special activities geared toward children, including colouring, reading and the popular story hours, which will run from 10 to 11 am at the Valley branch, and from 12 to 1 pm at the Six Roads branch.

These libraries are open Monday to Friday, from 10:30 am to 1 pm., and 2 to 6 pm.

