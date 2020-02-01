UPDATED: Man dies following collision along Greame Hall Road - Barbados Today
UPDATED: Man dies following collision along Greame Hall Road

February 1, 2020

Police have identified the victim of this morning’s collision as 40-year-old Richards Hinds of 2nd Avenue, Rock Dundo, St James.

Police were called to the scene of the collision around 5 am along Greame Hall Road, between Top Rock and Errol Barrow Roundabout, Christ Church.

Involved were a silver Nissan Navara pick-up, P4002, owned and driven by Wendell Gregory Alleyne, 46, of # 162 Mangrove Park, St Philip; a silver Nissan Tredia, MD885, owned and driven by Cecil Seymour Jones, 67, years of #5 Ashby Drive, Enterprise, Christ Church; and a motor cycle, MW397, a black Yamaha 600 cc, being driven by Hinds.

The Motor cycle was travelling north when it collided with both vehicles, which were travelling in the opposite direction.

Hinds was pronounced dead at the scene.

