Red Warriors dominate at Wesley Hall - Barbados Today

The other houses at Wesley Hall Primary were left seeing red as the Red House Warriors tallied 577 points to emerge as champions for the first time in four years.

It was a close race for top honours between the winners and last year’s runners-up Blue House Boomers who ended on 545 points when the sports day concluded today at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex.

Yellow House Lions settled for third on 523 points and Green House who amassed 439 points finished fourth.

Red House star athlete Devonte Stoute stood out in the Under-13 Boys Division. Stoute registered 33 points having won the 800m, 3000m and long jump.

Jazziah Forde of Red House also made a valuable contribution of 40 points inclusive of three gold medals in the Under-9 Girls. She captured gold in the 100m, 150m, long jump, and came second in the 80m.

The Under-13 Boys age group was topped by Zhyeair Johnson of Yellow House with 36 points. Johnson earned top podium finishes in the 200m, 400m, came second in the long jump and third in the 100m.

Blue House had Kneta Walcott giving it her all in the Under-13 Girls Division with a total of 50 points after an excellent showing. Walcott stamped her authority for first-place finishes in the 200m, 400m, 600m and 3000m and settled for second in the 100m.

For the Under-11’s, Shakira Hinkson of Green House registered 42 points in the girls and Nathari Springer of Blue House 47 for the boys.

Hinkson raced to victory in the girls 100m, 200m, 300m and came third in the long jump and cricket ball throw. Meanwhile, Springer was unstoppable in the 300m and long jump, came second in the 800m, third in the 200m and 3000m and fifth in the cricket ball throw.

Rajan Forde of Yellow House took charge in the Under-9 Boys with 40 points, being unmatched in the 80m, 100m, 150m and long jump.

