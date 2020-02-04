Acclaimed poet Edward Kamau Brathwaite passes away - Barbados Today

Acclaimed poet Edward Kamau Brathwaite passes away - by Barbados Today February 4, 2020 Article by
Barbados Today Published on
February 4, 2020
Article by
Barbados Today
Barbados Today
February 4, 2020
Acclaimed poet Edward Kamau Brathwaite, one of the godfathers of modern West Indian literature, who coined the term ” nation language” in championing creolisation in Caribbean culture and thought has died, four months short of his 90th birthday.
He is credited with extensive writing and thought in developing the concept of Creole identity, a predominantly Afrocentric mindset.
This now leaves novelist George Lamming as the sole surviving Barbadian contributor to post-war Caribbean English literature, following the death of novelist Paule Marshall in the US.
Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.