AOPT sounds alarm over security at Terminal - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

AOPT sounds alarm over security at Terminal - by February 4, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
February 4, 2020

The organisation representing owners of privately-run public service vehicles (PSVs) is warning that the Cheapside Bus Terminal on the northern end of The City is a disaster waiting to happen.

And president of the Alliance Owners of Public Transport (AOPT) Roy Raphael is this afternoon appealing to the Mia Mottley Administration to take urgent action for the safety of operators and commuters who use the facility that also accommodates state-owned buses.

“Down there is a disaster waiting to happen. It has no shelter from the elements; there is no form of security and] there is no lighting at night,” Raphael told Barbados TODAY.

While admitting that the AOPT met several months ago with the Transport Authority (TA) on the matter, the association’s head expressed concern about the length of time it is taking for something to be done.

“We have had a meeting with the Transport Authority. We are waiting on them. It was in November we would have done the walk-through and this is now February and we have not heard anything about it.  The organisation doesn’t take this thing lightly, because as far as I am concerned, you are dealing with people’s lives and safety,” Raphael declared.

“We have a situation where people don’t want to come in the terminal at night because of the safety issues that we have had and what is happening now in this country. So I am making an appeal to the Government to do something about Cheapside. Cheapside is one of our major concerns and it continues to be,” he added.

The AOPT president told Barbados TODAY his association will therefore be summoning a meeting of all PSV operators shortly to determine the next move.

“We would like to encourage more people to work late at night, [but] at the end of the day, it is about the safety of the operators driving after 6 o’clock,” he said.

Asked how much time his organisation would be willing to give the Government to act, Raphael replied: “We had a good discussion between us and the other association APTO [Association of Public Transport Operators]. The associations should be meeting on Thursday afternoon as a joint committee and that would be one of the major issues on our agenda.”

When contacted this afternoon, Chairman of the Transport Authority Ian Estwick seemed surprised that the Alliance Owners of Public Transport would be urging the Government to take action on the conditions at the Cheapside Bus Terminal.

In fact, Estwick told Barbados TODAY that all the parties including the AOPT are well aware of what is being done to address the issue.

“It is receiving our attention. We met with the executive from the AOPT and APTO and we worked out some temporary arrangements which will be implemented shortly,” Estwick stated.

President of APTO Kenneth Kenny Best has promised to comment later.
[email protected]

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share1
1 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Postal fee hike may be just the beginning

A 660 per cent hike in the post office’s processing fee for parcels and letter packets has been defended by Minister in the...

Discarded tyres for asphalt?

Government is moving ahead with key research aimed at finding a permanent solution to the challenge of tyre disposal, says...

Roger Husbands

More kids in gangs – counsellor

More children are joining gangs across the island, a prominent youth activist declared today, as he called on the authorities...

BUT President Sean Spencer

BUT ‘unhappy’ over Princess Margaret

Just days after the Ministry of Education declared a solution to the environmental issues at the Lawrence T. Gay Primary...

Environment Minister defends SSA as Mangrove Landfill burns

The latest fire at Mangrove Pond Landfill in St. Thomas which raged for most of today, started in the northern section where...

Two years to ease

Minister in the Ministry of Finance Ryan Straughn is confident that households and businesses should start getting more...

Drug case adjourned

A 26-year-old farmer accused of drug possession and trespassing is out on $1,500 bail. It is alleged that Theophilus Theo...

Man cleared in death charge

Dwayne Leroy Jones is no longer facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of a Valley Land, St George man....

Tull steals shoes and clothes from City stores

Stealing from a number of City stores has landed a 40-year-old in jail for the next 20 months. Corey Rondell Tull, of no...

1 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share1