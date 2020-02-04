CARICOM ministers agree on response to coronavirus misinformation - Barbados Today

Health authorities from across the Caribbean Community found themselves locked in a battle for the minds of fellow CARICOM nationals today, as a tide of misinformation appeared to drive public opinion on the response to a new mystery strain of the coronovirus.

Ministers and civil servants agreed to draft an aggressive communications strategy to combat misinformation on the virus following an emergency teleconference, according to a statement from the 15-nation community.

So far, there have been no cases of coronavirus in CARICOM member states and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has maintained that the chance of the virus reaching the region remains low.

CARICOM’s Council for Human and Social Development (Health) held an emergency meeting via video conference chaired by Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Health Molwyn Joseph. Smith CARICOM Secretary General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque joined the meeting from the CARICOM Headquarters in Georgetown.

Ministers agreed that a comprehensive communications strategy would counter misinformation about the virus and provide citizens with correct information on how the crisis is being addressed.

The strategy is to target various audiences and include information about the ways in which the virus can be prevented, transmitted and controlled.

At a University of the West Indies Vice Chancellor’s forum last Thursday on Demystifying the Coronovirus (2019-Ncov), CARPHA’s executive director Dr Joy St John said she was aware people were terrified by the amount of misinformation being circulated especially on social media.

She said: “One of the biggest risks to the region is the social media misinformation, which is a risk to the stable profile of the Caribbean.”

The CARICOM health ministers also recommended at the meeting that the region agree to a coordinated, standard approach for handling of entry to air and sea ports.

Issues such as the roles and functions of personnel at the ports, transporting of samples for testing, dialogue with airlines and cruise lines, and action to be taken before, during and after an outbreak were all discussed.

The Ministers and Officials were given updates in relation to a Regional Response and Guidelines for action on the Novel Corona Virus (nCoV 19) by representatives from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), the CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) as well as the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO). They also received a presentation from the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) regarding the measures they have implemented to minimise the transmission of the disease.

The Member States have agreed that they will continue to monitor the situation as it evolves internationally and are on standby to meet again as required.

Health Minister Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic is expected to update local media further at a news conference scheduled for tomorrow.