Discarded tyres for asphalt? - Barbados Today

Government is moving ahead with key research aimed at finding a permanent solution to the challenge of tyre disposal, says Minister of the Environment and National Beautification, Trevor Prescod.

He was speaking to reporters as hundreds of the combustible objects went up in flames at the Mangrove Landfill on Monday sending billowing smoke into nearby communities.

According to the Minister, Government is still mulling over the possibility of producing energy from tyres for an entity like the Arawak Cement Plant although his ministry is leaning more towards using them in the production of asphalt.

He revealed that some research has been conducted on the possibility of creating energy from tyres. However, the country does not have the volume needed to satisfy this option on a long term basis.

As a result, the Government Minister explained that authorities would have to determine which countries’ tyres could be acquired as the Ministry of Health had expressed some concerns including the need to guard against “invasive alien animal species” entering the country through large tyre importation.

“Those species that are uncommon to the ecosystem of Barbados that in some cases turn out to be predators that could destroy existing species and damage crops like the Giant African Snails, large lizards out of South America and things like that,” explained the Minister.

“We would need the opinions of the health authorities in relation to the chances that you could be importing problems that might manifest themselves in the form of a disease or illness and then the Government would have to face the consequences of failing to apply prudent scientific judgment.”

Minister Prescod added that officials at the landfill were attempting to mitigate the possibility of future fires, but short-term strategies would not be enough.

“We have to have the best scientific research but in the meantime here on the landfill, we will have to come to the rescue,” he said.

In the meantime, Prescod said another “more appropriate” proposal on the table is the integration of tyres into the manufacturing of asphalt. While this approach would require specialised equipment, the environment Minister suggested it would be a worthwhile investment.

“It will require a special type of equipment called a treader, which takes the steel from in the bands of the tyre, shread the material up and integrate it into the asphalt and that can become a very useful option as well,” said Prescod.

