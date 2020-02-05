Orange in control at Mount Tabor - Barbados Today

Orange House is currently on course to win sports at the Mount Tabor Primary School, which was held today at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex.

Orange has so far accumulated 465 points, way ahead of second-placed Green House on 290 points and Purple House, which is on 280 points.

The school’s Class One to Four students shared the venue with St. Bartholomew Primary and St. Margaret’s Primary for the joint sports meet.

Shania Bailey of Orange House contributed 30 points in the Under-11 Girls age group with first place finishes in the 100m, 200m and 300m. Orange House also accounted for the most outstanding male which went to Taysean Denny, who also scored 30 points in the Under-9 division with wins in the 80m, 100m and 150m events.

Orange House had lots of reason to celebrate today as Kaeden Boyce captured gold in the Under-11 Boys 100m, 200m and finished second in the 300m behind Raeqwan Lovell of Green House.

The Under-9 darling was Makhia Gitten of Orange House. She successfully won the 80m and 150m and came second in the 100m to housemate Leandra Kinch.

Gabriel Lorde, the Under-13 Boys Division champion did the sprint double when he won the 100m and 200m for Orange House, while fellow Orange House teammates Tory Jackson and Tyshawn Franklyn registered first and second place finishes in the 400m.

In the Under-13 Girls, Shania Codrington of Orange House produced gold in the 200m and had to settle for second in the 400m behind Serria Alleyne of Green House. The 100m sprint was won by Nashayla Haynes of Purple House.