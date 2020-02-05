Orange takes top honours at St Bartholomew’s - Barbados Today
Orange takes top honours at St Bartholomew’s - by February 5, 2020

February 5, 2020

Outstanding performances from Orange House’s duo Romari Yarde and Janyah Rice, led to them being crowned the new champions at St. Bartholomew Primary School today when sports were held at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex.

During the joint sports day held at Usain Bolt along with Mount Tabor Primary and St. Margaret’s Primary, the winners amassed 643 points while Turquoise House scored 616 points for second position, edging rivals Purple House with 601 points.

Yarde with 38 points was large and in charge of the track with gold medal performances in the Under-13 Boys 100m, 200m and 400m. He also came second in the 800m open behind Jermico Archer of Turquoise House.

Fellow Orange House teammate Rice with 33 points in the Under-11 Girls was the top female athlete and she bolted to victory in the 100m, 200m and 300m events.

Romari Yarde of Orange House anchored his team to victory in the 4x100m relay and also won three of his four individual races at St. Bartholomew Primary Sports.

Lanisha Alkins of Turquoise House earned big wins in the 100m, 200m and 400m competing in the Under-13 Girls age group, while the Under-11 Boys show stopper was Akil Wilkinson of Purple House, as no one was able to match him in the 100m, 200m and 300m which he captured convincingly.

Orange House also dominated the Under-9 Division thanks to Arianna Clarke who crossed the finish line first in the 80m, 100m and 150m races. Her counterpart Kai Phillips also stamped his authority in the 80m, 100m and 150m for a great showing.

