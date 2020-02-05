St Lucy students shine at Dipper Cook-Off . . . Event celebrates Errol Barrow’s birthday - Barbados Today

One of the We Gatherin’ activities conducted in St Lucy and which coincided with the celebration of the Right Honourable Errol Barrow’s birthday was the Dipper’s Cook-Off Competition, held at the Daryll Jordan Secondary School. Coordinator Fiona Griffith felt the need to pay tribute to Mr Barrow as cooking was one of his many hobbies.

Three primary schools – Half Moon Fort, Ignatius Byer and Selah Primary – participated in the Bake-Off competition and Daryll Jordan Secondary School participated in the Cook-Off competition. The primary schools were given the challenge to prepare two pizzas – vegetable and meat or fish – as well as cupcakes. The secondary school students prepared a main course suitable for fine dining.

The students demonstrated very good skills when executing their tasks and also displayed a high level of confidence, teamwork, collaboration and creativity. Although the primary school students were guided by their teacher to create the dishes they showed a high level of skill beyond their age which was impressive for students who are not exposed to the subject of Home Economics.

Half Moon Fort Primary prepared a bay leaf, ginger, coconut cupcake and bul jul pizza which was outstanding. However, all dishes prepared by the students were well presented and tasty.

The Daryll Jordan Secondary School students focused on preparing dishes from the recipe book Privilege Cooking in the Caribbean by Errol Barrow and Kendal A. Lee. The dishes presented by the students could rival chefs in the industry. They were tasty, had good balance in flavour, a pleasing fusion in colour and good eye appeal. They ably communicated to the judges what they presented.

The Right Honourable Errol Barrow would have been very pleased with the students’ performance; a performance that indicates that culinary arts is in good hands.

In the end, Half Moon Fort Primary was named the winners in the Bake-Off competition and the lone boys’ group were the winners in the Cook-Off competition. (PR)