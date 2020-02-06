LESC toasting 25 . . . Centre to get upgrade and host new events - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

LESC toasting 25 . . . Centre to get upgrade and host new events - by February 6, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
February 6, 2020

Some major changes are coming for the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre and not only to the physical structure.

Chief Executive Officer Charmaine London made the announcement at Rhythm at the Centre last Friday night.

As part of the centre’s 25th anniversary clients and partners of LESC were treated to fine food, great entertainment, gifts and a tour of the facilities. The event held to help promote the centre and displays of eye-catching décor gave patrons a taste of what was on offer.

It was announced that from February the centre will host a series of jazz evenings in the gardens which are located at the back of the building near the pond. The event, called Ponside Jazz, will be held every last Friday of the month.

Aja spoke about the event and urged all Barbadians to come out and be a part of the activities.

London said the changes had come about as they had done internal restructuring. “Over the years, LESC has gone through a number of transformations not only to the physical look of the building but within the organisation with the most recent being the revamping of the Sales and Marketing Department.

“We pride ourselves on being a versatile venue – versatile in the way the facility is creatively transformed and versatile in the adaptability and flexibility of the staff,” the CEO said.

Operations Manager Joel Alleyne spoke about the physical plant and touched on some of the changes to come. He said clients had complained about the carpeting through the centre and that issue will be addressed. The manager also spoke about the simultaneous interpretation system used to translate foreign languages. Alleyne said it isn’t only on offer at the centre but is also a mobile service.

Entertainment was provided by singers Kristojay Paul and Israel Allen, Dancin Africa, Pompersetters Tuk Band and Mother Sally and pannist David ZigE Walcott. The Tuk Band was a hit as Mother Sally made her way through the crowd. At one point she stopped and gyrated on Cultural Ambassador RPB.

As patrons left the event, they received gifts and thank you tokens. (IMC)

Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share
4 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Rocking the runway . . . Big girls strut their stuff

Get Plumped with designer Gaynelder Grazette at the helm is a fashion show with a vibe. It goes against any preconception of...

Top NAACP honour for RiRi . . . Musician to receive President’s award

Rihanna, 31, has had much success as an entertainer and businesswoman. Now, she is being honoured for her achievements in a...

“Sometime” makes it . . . Leadpipe happy to be in ISM Finals

Local artiste Leadpipe is elated to have gone through to the finals of the International Soca Monarch (ISM) in Trinidad. The...

Bajans win big at We Gatherin

Loads of prizes and surprises were up for grabs and claimed at the recently-held Canada’s We Gatherin’ in Barbados 2020...

Praise in St Peter . . . Parish kicks off We Gatherin’ celebrations

St Peter opened their month-long We Gatherin’ celebrations by giving thanks. And talent from all corners of the parish was...

Leadpipe lone Bajan in ISM Finals

Local artiste Leadpipe has gone through to the Finals of the International Soca Monarch (ISM) in Trinidad. The Tune of The...

Sweets, smoothies and more . . . A foodie’s paradise at Girlfriend’s Expo and Arts Festival

Foodies are in for a gastronomic delight this weekend at Girlfriends Expo and Arts Festival’s Foodie Village. With over a...

Twice as nice . . . Tequila Sunset for 2021?

Promoters of the recently held first-time event Tequila Sunrise will make the event an annual one. And it is very possible it...

Easy, breezy ‘Sunday Grooves’ . . . Keisha woos and wows

The sultry tones of Keisha Christian’s powerful voice wafted across the lush grounds of the rural Hunterspring venue this...

4 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin4
Share