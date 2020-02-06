LESC toasting 25 . . . Centre to get upgrade and host new events - Barbados Today

Some major changes are coming for the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre and not only to the physical structure.

Chief Executive Officer Charmaine London made the announcement at Rhythm at the Centre last Friday night.

As part of the centre’s 25th anniversary clients and partners of LESC were treated to fine food, great entertainment, gifts and a tour of the facilities. The event held to help promote the centre and displays of eye-catching décor gave patrons a taste of what was on offer.

It was announced that from February the centre will host a series of jazz evenings in the gardens which are located at the back of the building near the pond. The event, called Ponside Jazz, will be held every last Friday of the month.

Aja spoke about the event and urged all Barbadians to come out and be a part of the activities.

London said the changes had come about as they had done internal restructuring. “Over the years, LESC has gone through a number of transformations not only to the physical look of the building but within the organisation with the most recent being the revamping of the Sales and Marketing Department.

“We pride ourselves on being a versatile venue – versatile in the way the facility is creatively transformed and versatile in the adaptability and flexibility of the staff,” the CEO said.

Operations Manager Joel Alleyne spoke about the physical plant and touched on some of the changes to come. He said clients had complained about the carpeting through the centre and that issue will be addressed. The manager also spoke about the simultaneous interpretation system used to translate foreign languages. Alleyne said it isn’t only on offer at the centre but is also a mobile service.

Entertainment was provided by singers Kristojay Paul and Israel Allen, Dancin Africa, Pompersetters Tuk Band and Mother Sally and pannist David ZigE Walcott. The Tuk Band was a hit as Mother Sally made her way through the crowd. At one point she stopped and gyrated on Cultural Ambassador RPB.

As patrons left the event, they received gifts and thank you tokens. (IMC)