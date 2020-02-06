Praise in St Peter . . . Parish kicks off We Gatherin’ celebrations - Barbados Today

St Peter opened their month-long We Gatherin’ celebrations by giving thanks. And talent from all corners of the parish was on show at Alexandra School hall last Saturday night.

Gospel Gatherin’: St Peter Gives Thanks was a packed concert of close to 30 acts which included schools, people from the parish and two special guest performances. The event which started at 6 p.m. went on to around 11:30 p.m. but while it was a bit long, the talent was exciting and entertaining.

Each act was delightful. Patrons did not hide their feelings either as they screamed, shouted, gave loud applause and even stood to their feet and danced.

The audience included MP for St Peter and Minister of Labour and Social Partnership Relations Colin Jordan along with Peter Phillips MP for St Lucy and Minister in the Ministry of Transport, Works and Maintenance who were both visibly having a great time.

Both primary and secondary schools were well represented as the island’s upcoming talent was revealed.

St Luke’s Academy Choir was great with Every Praise thanks to their solo act Jayden Gilkes. All Saints Primary and Elliott Belgrave Primary also did well. The parishes two secondary schools were also on stage. Alexandra School Choir sang Breathe and Saviour while Coleridge & Parry’s (CP) Casey Jemmott-Boyce performed a soulful rendition of Thank You Lord. Israelle Campbel from CP also sang.

For the most part, there was singing and dancing until the Black Bess New Testament Miming duo of Keishawna and Kiara performed.

Since the parish boasts close to 50 places of worship, there were 18 or more church-based performances on the programme.

Fuzion Band was riveting with their renditions of Waymaker and You Say. The quartet was in fine voice.

Also vocally strong on the night was Debbie-Anne Jemmott with a powerful rendition of How Great Thou Art.

Cosmo Hinds of St Philip-The-Less church brought the house down with a medley of gospel choruses performed on his harmonica.

The two guest artistes, seasoned performers, were the ones to really get the crowd going.

Pastor John Yarde left the crowd chanting his name and asking the MC to bring him back on. He had his own Alexandra School Hall Choir as the crowd joined him to sing some favourites – Caught Up To Meet Him, What You Think About Jesus, Won’t It Be A Time and At Calvary.

Then came the queen of Gospel, Sister Marshall.

The night closed with a youth group of Barbados Community College students.

Others who performed: The Gospel Persuaders, The Headley Family, Roebuck New Testament Church of God, Six Men’s Pentecostal House of Prayer, Diamond Corner New Testament Church of God, Bentley Rock, Kim Griffith, Indian Ground Christian Mission, Joshua Jemmott and A Taste of Heaven. (IMC)