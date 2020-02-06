Praise in St Peter . . . Parish kicks off We Gatherin’ celebrations - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Praise in St Peter . . . Parish kicks off We Gatherin’ celebrations - by February 6, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
February 6, 2020

St Peter opened their month-long We Gatherin’ celebrations by giving thanks. And talent from all corners of the parish was on show at Alexandra School hall last Saturday night.

Gospel Gatherin’: St Peter Gives Thanks was a packed concert of close to 30 acts which included schools, people from the parish and two special guest performances. The event which started at 6 p.m. went on to around 11:30 p.m. but while it was a bit long, the talent was exciting and entertaining.

Each act was delightful. Patrons did not hide their feelings either as they screamed, shouted, gave loud applause and even stood to their feet and danced.

The audience included MP for St Peter and Minister of Labour and Social Partnership Relations Colin Jordan along with Peter Phillips MP for St Lucy and Minister in the Ministry of Transport, Works and Maintenance who were both visibly having a great time.

Both primary and secondary schools were well represented as the island’s upcoming talent was revealed.

St Luke’s Academy Choir was great with Every Praise thanks to their solo act Jayden Gilkes. All Saints Primary and Elliott Belgrave Primary also did well. The parishes two secondary schools were also on stage. Alexandra School Choir sang Breathe and Saviour while Coleridge & Parry’s (CP) Casey Jemmott-Boyce performed a soulful rendition of Thank You Lord. Israelle Campbel from CP also sang.

For the most part, there was singing and dancing until the Black Bess New Testament Miming duo of Keishawna and Kiara performed.

Since the parish boasts close to 50 places of worship, there were 18 or more church-based performances on the programme.

Fuzion Band was riveting with their renditions of Waymaker and You Say. The quartet was in fine voice.

Also vocally strong on the night was Debbie-Anne Jemmott with a powerful rendition of How Great Thou Art.

Cosmo Hinds of St Philip-The-Less church brought the house down with a medley of gospel choruses performed on his harmonica.

The two guest artistes, seasoned performers, were the ones to really get the crowd going.

Pastor John Yarde left the crowd chanting his name and asking the MC to bring him back on. He had his own Alexandra School Hall Choir as the crowd joined him to sing some favourites – Caught Up To Meet Him, What You Think About Jesus, Won’t It Be A Time and At Calvary.

Then came the queen of Gospel, Sister Marshall.

The night closed with a youth group of Barbados Community College students.

Others who performed: The Gospel Persuaders, The Headley Family, Roebuck New Testament Church of God, Six Men’s Pentecostal House of Prayer, Diamond Corner New Testament Church of God, Bentley Rock, Kim Griffith, Indian Ground Christian Mission, Joshua Jemmott and A Taste of Heaven. (IMC)

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Bajans win big at We Gatherin

Loads of prizes and surprises were up for grabs and claimed at the recently-held Canada’s We Gatherin’ in Barbados 2020...

Leadpipe lone Bajan in ISM Finals

Local artiste Leadpipe has gone through to the Finals of the International Soca Monarch (ISM) in Trinidad. The Tune of The...

Sweets, smoothies and more . . . A foodie’s paradise at Girlfriend’s Expo and Arts Festival

Foodies are in for a gastronomic delight this weekend at Girlfriends Expo and Arts Festival’s Foodie Village. With over a...

Twice as nice . . . Tequila Sunset for 2021?

Promoters of the recently held first-time event Tequila Sunrise will make the event an annual one. And it is very possible it...

Easy, breezy ‘Sunday Grooves’ . . . Keisha woos and wows

The sultry tones of Keisha Christian’s powerful voice wafted across the lush grounds of the rural Hunterspring venue this...

Making a joyful noise . . . We Gatherin’ gospel concert takes centre stage

Although it got off to a late start, the gospel concert which formed part of St. Lucy’s We Gatherin’ activities still...

Plenty talent at Capricon Affair

A massive cast comprised of close to forty performers feted veteran entertainer Richard Stoute in song on Sunday night. This...

Concert for a cause . . . Patrons thrilled with Jazz and Calypso event

There was an event held last Saturday that was both entertaining and in aid of a worthy cause. Renew Charity held their...

Song, dance, poetry, drums and fashion . . . Best of St Lucy Gatherin’

St Lucy’s We Gatherin’ festivities amped up on Saturday evening with a talent show in the carpark of the St Lucy Parish...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share