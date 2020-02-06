Top NAACP honour for RiRi . . . Musician to receive President’s award - Barbados Today
Top NAACP honour for RiRi . . . Musician to receive President's award - by February 6, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
February 6, 2020

Rihanna, 31, has had much success as an entertainer and businesswoman. Now, she is being honoured for her achievements in a very special way. On Tuesday, the NAACP announced that she will receive the President’s Award at this year’s Image Awards.

The nation’s oldest and largest nonpartisan civil rights organization will be holding its prestigious affair on Saturday, February 22 with Rihanna being one of the shining stars of the program.

Rihanna has not only enjoyed a groundbreaking career as an artist and musician but has also distinguished herself as a stellar public servant,” said Derrick Johnson, president and Chief Executive Officer of the NAACP in a statement.

“From her business achievements through Fenty to her tremendous record as an activist and philanthropist, Rihanna epitomizes the type of character, grace, and devotion to justice that we seek to highlight in our President’s Award,” his statement continued.

Source: yahoonews.com

