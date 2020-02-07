Top class field for Sandy Lane Gold Cup - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Top class field for Sandy Lane Gold Cup - by February 7, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
February 7, 2020

Colonel’s Pride will become the first horse to represent St Lucia in the Sandy Lane Gold Cup.

The gelding, which finished second in the 2019 Pitons Cup, is owned by the China Horse Club and will be a star attraction.

The prestigious China Horse Club is also the owner of 2018 Triple Crown hero Justify.

President of the Barbados Turf Club, Sir David Seale whose horses from his Hopefield Farm have won seven Gold Cups, the most by any owner, will be looking for number eight as his recently imported Renaissance Frolic towers over the field in terms of performances, having won two Black type races in the USA.

The five-year-old gelding won the Armed Force Stakes at Gulf Stream Park as a two-year-old and also won the Bear Den Stakes at the same track.

Renaissance Frolic won three of his last four starts last year and has won six races from 23 starts over his career, and with victories at Gulfstream Park and Indiana Grand Race Course, seems to be one of the favourites to win next month’s Sandy Lane Gold Cup.

Recently imported by Legends of Racing Barn, four- year-old USA bred Rising Star looks like an interesting prospect, even though it has only won once from 13 starts. The 4-year-old colt ran third in the Queen’s Plate Trail before finishing ninth in the most important 3-year-old race in Canada, the Queen’s Plate. His lone win came on the  Turf course at Woodbine, Canada which is a similar surface to that of the Garrison Savannah.

Two horses have run in the Queen’s Plate before winning the Sandy Lane Gold Cup. 2010 Gold Cup winner Sterwins who placed second in the 2006 running of the Queen’s Plate and 2018 Gold Cup winner Sir Dudley Digges who won the Queen’s Plate in 2016.

What seems to be a top-class field so far is boosted by Trinidad entry, Trini Aviator, which recently finished second in the Sians Gold Sprint on New Years Day at Arima.

Trini Aviator has won distance races and is looking to become Trinidad’s fourth  Gold Cup winner. His most impressive race in Trinidad came on March 3, 2018, when he went 1500 meters in a time of 1:31.

The rest of the field is completed by defending champion Celestial Storm, last year’s third placed horse Night Prowler, Bodie Tap, Awesome April, Run Bayou, Burdines and Debonaire David.

Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share114
116 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Adrian Donovan

Swimming programme begins Monday

The National Sports Council and the Youth Development Department Swimming Programme resumes Monday, February 10 at the...

Another win for Elizabeth at Glow Sports

Elizabeth really have their Glow on now. Make that four in a row now for the bright sparks of the Jennifer Swanston-Jones...

Purple reigns supreme at Combermere

Victor ludorum and Division Three champion Nathan Brathwaite led the charge for Set E (Purple), as they amassed 847 points to...

Windies’ U19s fifth best at World Cup

West Indies finished fifth at the ICC Under-19 World Cup after persistent rain wrecked a difficult run chase against...

Shimron Hetmyer has propelled himself into the Windies’ batting spotlight.

Fitness punishments not new to West Indies teams

Punishing players for failing fitness tests is nothing new in relation to the selection process of West Indies teams. The...

Boyce’s five-wicket haul puts Pride in control

Discarded West Indies left-hander Kieran Powell struck his third half-century of the season to pass 300 runs, but 20-year-old...

Fitness test may not be right for cricket

A lecturer in Sports Sciences at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, has questioned the relevance of the...

No IPL for Archer

An elbow injury has ruled England’s Barbadian fast-bowling sensation Jofra Archer out of the upcoming Test series in Sri...

Shimron Hetmyer has propelled himself into the Windies’ batting spotlight.

Hetmyer a no-show for Jaguars

West Indies batting star Shimron Hetmyer made himself unavailable for Guyana Jaguars’ fourth round match in the Regional...

116 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin2
Share114