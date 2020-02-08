Demolition in The City to start on February 17 - Barbados Today

Demolition of the Old NIS Building, the Bridgetown Fire Service and the Temporary Market on Probyn Street will commence on Monday, February 17.

The Barbados Tourism Investment Inc. (BTI) has informed the public that the phase one preparatory work of the Bridgetown Transformation Project has been completed.

Contractors will erect hoarding to fully secure the construction site between Saturday, February 15, and Sunday, February 16. The demolition work is scheduled for a period of five weeks.

The BTI has further advised that motorists and pedestrians can expect changes to the regular traffic flow, including the placement of temporary roundabouts, one-way roads to two-way lanes and “no walking signs” directly around the worksite.

The BTI thanks members of the public for their patience and understanding as it seeks to transform the City of Bridgetown, and apologizes for any inconvenience which may be caused.