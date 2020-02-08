Demolition in The City to start on February 17 - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Demolition in The City to start on February 17 - by February 8, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
February 8, 2020

Demolition of the Old NIS Building, the Bridgetown Fire Service and the Temporary Market on Probyn Street will commence on Monday, February 17.

The Barbados Tourism Investment Inc. (BTI) has informed the public that the phase one preparatory work of the Bridgetown Transformation Project has been completed.

Contractors will erect hoarding to fully secure the construction site between Saturday, February 15, and Sunday, February 16.  The demolition work is scheduled for a period of five weeks.

The BTI has further advised that motorists and pedestrians can expect changes to the regular traffic flow, including the placement of temporary roundabouts, one-way roads to two-way lanes and “no walking signs” directly around the worksite.

The BTI thanks members of the public for their patience and understanding as it seeks to transform the City of Bridgetown, and apologizes for any inconvenience which may be caused.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Public information session on novel coronavirus Sunday

The general public is invited to join other stakeholders at an engagement and training session on the 2019 novel coronavirus...

#BTEditorial – A libation for Kamau

It It It It is not It is not It is not enough to be free of the whips, principalities and powers Kamau Brathwaite, The...

China students’ parents meet with authorities on coronavirus epidemic

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to trap Barbadian students in the stricken Chinese city of Wuhan, the Ministry of...

Barbadians in China doing well

Barbadian students stationed in The People’s Republic of China are doing “very well” and should continue to be safe...

Moreno: IDB will back new Bajan inventors, creators

The head of Barbados’ main development financier has thrown out a challenge to Prime Minister Mia Mottley and her fellow...

DLP President: ‘More tax hikes, more problems’ for taxpayers

Any increase in taxes or user fees for services will be an additional burden on an already struggling population, leader of...

Some pensioners still not getting NIS payments

Two former Government employees are crying out to the Mia Mottley Administration to pay them their old age pension benefits...

Old lady’s brush with bus and car

An elderly woman narrowly escaped injury this morning when not one but two vehicles – a Transport Board bus and a car...

‘Bats’ at Grantley Prescod Primary

The list of schools with environmental issues lengthened further today, as teachers and parents at the Grantley Prescod...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share