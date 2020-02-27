Priest: Only prayer can help Barbados - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

Priest: Only prayer can help Barbados - by February 27, 2020

Avatar
Article by
Published on
February 27, 2020

Barbados is not in a good place, Roman Catholic Priest Father Clement Paul warned today, as he made a passionate plea for the nation to make a major transformation over the next 40 days of the sacred Lenten season.

At a well-attended Ash Wednesday service at the St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church, the clergyman did not hide his disappointment at recent worrying events that he said were creating “desert” conditions in Barbados.

“The fact that we can find ourselves in the Canadian news and in international news that somebody, that a visitor, was robbed and crippled being shot, that is desert,” he lamented in reference to last weekend’s shooting of Ken Elliot, a resident of Calgary.

Three armed, masked men invaded Elliot’s vacation residence at Ealing Park, Christ Church. Government has strongly condemned the incident, even as police continue to hunt for the culprits who were caught on video, which is circulating on social media, carrying out the attack.

Members of the congregation receive the ritual blessing of an ashen cross on the forehead from Father Vibert Stephens.

Before a congregation that included Governor General Dame Sandra Mason, the outspoken Father Paul went on to express his concern about other troubling incidents.

“That we are still reeling from the fact that outside of a primary school a shooting can take place – desert. The fact that we can have talk of news of people taking their own lives and we have had one or two of them – desert,” he said.

Against the backdrop of these occurrences, Father Paul wants to see serious reflection and change in society during this Holy period, in which members of the Christian community reflect for 40 days on the sacrifice of Christ, to mirror the length of time Jesus spent fasting in the wilderness, resisting the temptations of Satan.

The Roman Catholic priest stressed that improvement would only come though serious prayer and fasting.

“I am asking this congregation, I am asking this nation, let’s spend the next 40 days bringing the weapon of prayer, of fasting, and of charity to bear on this nation in such a way that those who feel that they can deal with their own deeds and selfishness by arming themselves, that they can simply put down their arms and realize that they too are sacred dust,” he said.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share133
133 Shares

Barbados Today firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not Barbados Today.

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Our duty to save Barbados, says AG

Don’t blame police for the shortcomings of parents, guardians and communities who continue to turn a blind eye as deviant...

Government putting money into jobs for youths

The Mia Mottley-led administration has announced a series of initiatives designed to put Barbadians, particularly younger...

John Nurse

Prison boss testifies in officer’s case

Superintendent of Prisons John Nurse appeared in court today in connection with charges brought against one of his veteran...

Tributes flow as legendary voice silenced

An outpouring of love, grief, and reverence almost instinctively followed the untimely passing of a local veteran in...

Pay hike deal ends strike

Employees of C. O. Williams Construction Company are expected to be back on the job tomorrow, after intense negotiations...

#BTEditorial – We need an effective paternity policy for Barbadian realities

Minister of Labour Colin Jordan has shed a little light on what the nation’s first-ever paternity leave policy will look...

Ian Estwick

Estwick: new measures, legal changes coming for busmen

With attempts to crack down on bad behavior by privately-owned PSVs being hampered by loopholes in the existing laws, the...

Dominic Fedee

CTO boss promises more efficiency

The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) is promising to leave no stone unturned when it comes to tackling challenges facing...

More interested in insurance

President of the Barbados Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors Kweku Reid is reporting an increase in the number...

133 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share133