A simpler way to bank - Barbados Today

Scotiabank continues to adopt leading edge technology to improve its customer experience, with the introduction of next generation ATMs at the Warrens and Haggatt Hall Branches.

Scotiabank is the first bank to launch these Intelligent Deposit Machines (IDMs) locally, giving Barbadians access to additional features and convenience.

“We’re very excited to have these devices in Barbados. ATMs are a very important channel for us,” indicated David Parks, Managing Director, Caribbean East, Scotiabank. “We aspire to be the bank that provides the very best digital and overall customer experience. Our goal is to surpass our customers’ expectations, and our continued investment in new technology such as these next generation ATMs, helps us achieve that,” he continued.

Some key features of these ATMs include:

Fresh User Interface: Touch screen capability and improved screen flows.

Envelope Free Deposits: Cash notes and/or cheques are imaged and presented back to the customer for confirmation. There’s also an option to include images of cheques deposited on ATM receipts.

Paperless Bill Payments: Customers can now pay bills without a bill payment voucher. Select from the list of payees already set up on Scotia OnLine or Telescotia.

Roger Thomas, a customer at the Warrens Branch commented, “These new ATMs are very fast and efficient. The touch screen is easier to use and being able to quickly pay a bill while I’m at the ATM is a real convenience for me. I am also impressed with the ability of the machine to print the cheques being deposited on the receipt.”

The ATM remains an essential part of the banking automation landscape and is a critical part of today’s societies. The introduction of IDMs by Scotiabank leverages the best technology which provides customers with an enhanced experience and the ability to conduct transactions in a simpler and more efficient way.