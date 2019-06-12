A simpler way to bank - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

A simpler way to bank

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
June 12, 2019

Scotiabank continues to adopt leading edge technology to improve its customer experience, with the introduction of next generation ATMs at the Warrens and Haggatt Hall Branches.

Scotiabank is the first bank to launch these Intelligent Deposit Machines (IDMs) locally, giving Barbadians access to additional features and convenience.

The ATMs have a fresh new interface, with touch screen capabilities.
The ATMs have a fresh new interface, with touch screen capabilities.

“We’re very excited to have these devices in Barbados. ATMs are a very important channel for us,” indicated David Parks, Managing Director, Caribbean East, Scotiabank. “We aspire to be the bank that provides the very best digital and overall customer experience. Our goal is to surpass our customers’ expectations, and our continued investment in new technology such as these next generation ATMs, helps us achieve that,” he continued.

David Parks, Managing Director, Caribbean East, Scotiabank assisting Roger Thomas as he used one of the newly installed next generation ATMs - Intelligent Deposit Machines (IDMs) at the Warrens branch.
David Parks, Managing Director, Caribbean East, Scotiabank assisting Roger Thomas as he used one of the newly installed next generation ATMs – Intelligent Deposit Machines (IDMs) at the Warrens branch.
From left, customer Roger Thomas, David Parks - Managing Director, Caribbean East and Sterl Lyons Branch Manager discussing the new ATMs.
From left, customer Roger Thomas, David Parks – Managing Director, Caribbean East and Sterl Lyons Branch Manager discussing the new ATMs.

Some key features of these ATMs include:

Fresh User Interface: Touch screen capability and improved screen flows.

Envelope Free Deposits: Cash notes and/or cheques are imaged and presented back to the customer for confirmation. There’s also an option to include images of cheques deposited on ATM receipts.

Paperless Bill Payments: Customers can now pay bills without a bill payment voucher. Select from the list of payees already set up on Scotia OnLine or Telescotia.

Roger Thomas,  a customer at the Warrens Branch commented, “These new ATMs are very fast and efficient. The touch screen is easier to use and being able to quickly pay a bill while I’m at the ATM is a real convenience for me. I am also impressed with the ability of the machine to print the cheques being deposited on the receipt.”

The ATM remains an essential part of the banking automation landscape and is a critical part of today’s societies. The introduction of IDMs by Scotiabank leverages the best technology which provides customers with an enhanced experience and the ability to conduct transactions in a simpler and more efficient way.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

5 thoughts on “A simpler way to bank

  1. Mark FentiMark Fenti

    ATM just got to Barbados … I am surprise … thought it was there already …

      -   Reply
  2. Richard BraithwaiteRichard Braithwaite
      -   Reply
  3. Antonio CozierAntonio Cozier

    It would be nice if you guys lower your fees

      -   Reply
  4. Mark FentiMark Fenti

    Got news fah wunnah… this method of banking has been around for more than 20 years …

      -   Reply
  5. Brandon MarshallBrandon Marshall

    So are we now going to have longer waiting times in lines, while people do all these additional things? What we really need is for the ATMs to be scammer proof.

      -   Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Crazy death
June 12, 2019
‘Fake news’
June 12, 2019
Guard’s cruise killing prompts ID check call
June 12, 2019
Barbados currency put at risk
June 12, 2019
Hair charge
June 12, 2019
BITT winds down its exchange service
June 12, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs