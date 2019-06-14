Pine residents on bail - Barbados Today

Pine residents on bail

Barbados Today
June 14, 2019

Two St Michael men were granted bail when they appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court this week.

They are 17-year-old Martin Omar Greene and 20-year-old Akeem Shemar Hall, both of Ridgeway Golden Rock in the Pine.

Martin Omar Greene and Akeem Shemar Hall
They are jointly charged with using unlawful violence towards Jaymar Carter on June 6 when their conduct was such that it would cause a person present to fear for his or her personal safety.

They were not required to plead to the indicated charge.

Greene is separately charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding Carter on the same day. He denied the allegation.

With no objection from the prosecutor they were granted bail in the sum of $3,000 which they secured with one surety each.

However, their release came with the condition that they report to the District ‘A’ Police Station with valid identification before noon. Hall must report on Tuesdays and Fridays and Greene on Mondays and Thursdays.

The accused are scheduled to reappear before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant on October 17.

