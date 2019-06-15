Just do it - Barbados Today

iMart Sheraton’s climatic celebration of Men’s Health Week attracted droves of shoppers and store employees.

The local “one-stop convenience stop” hosted 14 booths ranging from HIV testing, blood pressure testing by Accu-Chek, blood sugar level testing by the Diabetes Association of Barbados, vitamin samples from Nature’s Discount, healthy foods from local distributors Hanschell and Inniss, Bryden and Stokes, products from Neutrogena and more.

Sales and Marketing Manager for iMart and Hallmark, Nicole Maynard revealed that the Men’s Health Day sought to raise awareness about healthy living and practices amongst men.

“We all know that guys and men just have a phobia of getting checked, so we wanted to make this information and these services accessible,” indicated Maynard. Maynard stated that iMart was advocating the benefits of early screening and early detection to men who sought the doctor as a last resort.

“Customarily, females want to get checked, men not so much. They don’t want to hear if something is wrong but what we are trying to do at iMart is to get away from that stigma,” Maynard commented.

“We don’t want guys to think that ‘hey if I get check that means I am going to find something’ as we always hear prevention is better than cure. So we want guys to get rid of that phobia and see it as being harmless to get themselves checked just to make sure that your body is physically well … We want a generation of men in Barbados who are healthy and strong and who have a long lifespan,” she continued.

Dr Danielle Reid-Melillo of GoMedic told Barbados TODAY due to social media and the accessibility of information, males were better educated and aware of health ailments. However, concerns about non-communicable diseases only peaked when they reached 50 years and up. She urged males to get tested even during their younger years.

“This is Men’s Health Week, so we want to encourage all the males, the fathers and the brothers to come out and get tested. If you can’t come today, you can go to your regular doctor to get tested at least once a year,” Reid-Melillo encouraged.