Four-time T&T Olympic medalist Ato Boldon inducted into ‘Wall of Fame’ - Barbados Today

The Washington-based Institute for Caribbean Studies (ICS) has inducted four-time Trinidadian Olympic medal winner Ato Boldon into its "Wall of Fame."

Boldon holds the Trinidad and Tobago national record in the 50, 60 and 200 meters events, with times of 5.64, 6.49 and 19.77 seconds respectively, and also the Commonwealth Games record in the 100m.

Boldon, who is now an NBC Sports television broadcast analyst for track and field, was also an opposition senator in the Trinidad and Tobago Parliament, representing the United National Congress from 2006-2007.

“He is widely viewed as one of the all-time leading sportsmen in the history of the Caribbean, as well as one of its most internationally-recognizable spokesman,” said ICS.

The four-time Olympic medalist made his NBC Sports Group debut in 2007 during NBC’s presentation of the US National Championships. That same year, Boldon also served as an analyst for NBC’s coverage of the Track and Field World Championships.

NBC said Boldon joined its Olympics broadcasting team in 2008, “Where he served as a track and field analyst for NBC’s coverage of the Beijing Olympic Games.” It said Boldon continued in that role during the 2012 London Olympic Games and most recently, he served as an Olympic correspondent at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

Prior to joining NBC Sports Group, Boldon served as an analyst for BBC’s coverage of the 1999 World Championships in Seville, Spain, NBC noted.

Boldon wrote, produced and directed the film Once in A Lifetime: Boldon in Bahrain.

“The documentary chronicled his voyage with fellow Trinidad and Tobago fans to the Kingdom of Bahrain, as the Trinidad and Tobago soccer team became the smallest country to qualify for the FIFA World Cup,” NBC said.

