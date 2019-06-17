Bancroft pleads guilty to having ‘fake’ sheet - Barbados Today

Walking around with a duplicated sponsored sheet cost a St Michael man his freedom for at least the next 28 days.

John Nathaniel Bancroft, of Odessa McClean Drive, My Lords Hill who was remanded to HMP Dodds today will reappear in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on July 15. The facts of his crime will be detailed then before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant sentences him.

The 43-year-old unemployed man pleaded guilty to having a sponsored walk sheet bearing the stamp of the Family Care for the Disabled, a registered charity, for use in the course of criminal deception, while he has not at his place of abode on June 14.