Bashment Soca finalists announced - Barbados Today

The Yello International Bashment Soca finalists have been announced.

The 12 finalists set to compete against defending bashment soca monarch Ricky Lil Rick Reid were disclosed just after 3 p.m.

The Barbadian contestants include, Walkes (I Waan Meet Meat); UndaDawg (Ben Over); Sugarrhe (Press My Buttons); SK (Reverse), Mole (Deh Wid Um); Marzville (O.M.G – Oh My Gosh); Mara Rose (Handle It); King Bubba FM (She Always Bend Over) and Jagwa De Champ (Bounce).

The three regional competitors include Blaze Anthonio from Guyana with his song De Forenah, as well as Subance and Mighty from St Lucia with their tune Two Clap while Sita The Lyrical Diva from St Vincent and the Grenadines returns to the finals this year with Twirl.

The finals will be held on July 6 at Pirates Cove.

Unlike last year’s ‘winner takes all’ format, where the monarch took home a cash prize of $80, 000, the competition has made provision for first, second and third positions.

The crowned monarch will receive $60, 000 and additional prizes. The competitor, awarded second place, receives $15, 000. While the contestant who finishes in third place will receive $5, 000 among other prizes.

All entrants will receive appearance and performances fees from the competition.