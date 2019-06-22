Another record year of arrivals projected - Barbados Today

Barbados is on track for another record year of tourist arrivals.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., William Griffith, disclosed this yesterday at a Breakfast Trade Show and Seminar, held at Sandals Royal to celebrate British Airway’s 65 years of civil aviation services to Barbados.

“The BTMI is already reporting 324,551 arrivals for 2019, which is four per cent above the same period for 2018. The UK grew by 9.6 per cent over 2018, and the US, which has been showing consistent increases, is up 7.5 per cent over last year.

“Other successes were recorded in the Caribbean, Central and South America, and also Germany…who we are watching closely, as we welcome a new Lufthansa service this October,” Griffith stated.

Speaking to 60 tour operators from the UK and Ireland, the CEO highlighted the island’s attractions, including its newest ones, the Rum Vault at Colony Club Hotel, St James, and the St Nicholas Abbey Heritage Railway tours, in St Peter.

He also mentioned Barbados’ newest accommodation, which opened this month, Abidah by Accra, an adult only boutique hotel located in the vicinity of Enterprise, Christ Church.

CEO Griffith also took the time to highlight that Barbados’ Family and Friends programme “will play an integral role in the Vision 20:20: We Gatherin’”, which is a year-long global celebration of Barbados, with the aim of encouraging persons in the diaspora and visitors to invest in the island’s future”.