Man pleads guilty to drug charges - Barbados Today

Man pleads guilty to drug charges

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
June 27, 2019

He turned to the illegal drug trade in order to help with the household bills.

Now, 26-year-old Kadeem Arvin Kyle Roach, of Brittons New Road, Brittons Hill, St Michael will have to wait two months to know his fate.

That’s when the details of a pre sentencing report ordered by Magistrate Douglas Frederick are expected to be revealed in the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

The report was ordered after Roach pleaded guilty to charges of possession, possession with intent to supply, possession with intent to traffic and cultivation of cannabis on June 25.

He is a first time offender.

“I was just trying to help  . . . pay the bills . . . the light and water bill,” said Roach who admitted to selling the illegal drug for personal gain.

Roach returns to the court on August 27.

1 thought on "Man pleads guilty to drug charges

  1. ric

    You should have held on and pleaded your innocence, there was a possibility that your charges could have been dropped.

      -   Reply

