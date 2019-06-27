Where’s my file? - Barbados Today

The man who allegedly damaged 19 windows at the historic St Mary’s Church has been complaining about the length of time that he has been on remand with no documents to fight his case.

Renison Isaiah Prince, 26, of Fairfield, Black Rock, St Michael made the complaint to Magistrate Douglas Frederick yesterday.

He however admitted that he was currently serving time which will come to an end later this year.

“I have been in jail for 20 months. I ain’t get no file and my time soon coming to an end in October,” Prince stated.

It is alleged that on October 22, 2017 he damaged the windows and a plant pot together valued $38, 055 belonging to the church.

Magistrate Frederick informed him that the alleged damage was a very serious charge as they were not “normal windows”.

“But they don’t have a file . . . When the times comes [we will] discuss bail if it comes to that but you are not going anywhere right now,” the Magistrate stated before adjourning the indictable matter until July 24.