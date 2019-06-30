APTO distances itself from egregious conduct in videos - Barbados Today

The Association of Public Transport Operators (APTO) has responded to several videos, alleged to be recent recordings of a local Route Taxi involved in very disturbing behavior on the public roads of Barbados.

APTO says even though it has no expert personnel to verify the authenticity of the videos, it has information to suggest that the incidents did occur as portrayed in the videos.

APTO says its management committee observed footage which showed a route taxi seemingly hindering the free passage of other vehicles; and positioned or operated to cause distress to passengers and crew of another public service vehicle.

In addition, a person appeared to emerge from the route taxi and was portrayed to speak in vile and offensive language. This person did not display the uniform or badge required of a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operator.

APTO says it wishes to state that the images shown were deeply disturbing and warrant its strongest condemnation.

“The behavior exhibited in the videos appeared unlawful, discourteous and disrespectful and would therefore have no place on the roads of Barbados,” APTO said in a statement.

“APTO cannot and will not support the actions of the offending parties. APTO calls for a prompt and thorough investigation by the appropriate authorities.”

APTO says it wishes to states unreservedly that it aligns itself with attempts to fairly and evenly enforce the Road Traffic Regulations of Barbados and encourages the Transport Authority, the Barbados Licensing Authority and the Royal Barbados Police Force to do everything within their power and authority to dispense any lawful remedies that these incidents deserve.