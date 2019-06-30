APTO distances itself from egregious conduct in videos - Barbados Today

The Association of Public Transport Operators (APTO) has responded to several videos, alleged to be recent recordings of a local Route Taxi involved in very disturbing behavior on the public roads of Barbados.
APTO says even though it has no expert personnel to verify the authenticity of the videos, it has information to suggest that the incidents did occur as portrayed in the videos.
APTO says its management committee observed footage which showed a route taxi seemingly hindering the free passage of other vehicles; and positioned or operated to cause distress to passengers and crew of another public service vehicle.
In addition, a person appeared to emerge from the route taxi and was portrayed to speak in vile and offensive language. This person did not display the uniform or badge required of a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) operator.
APTO says it wishes to state that the images shown were deeply disturbing and warrant its strongest condemnation.
“The behavior exhibited in the videos appeared unlawful, discourteous and disrespectful and would therefore have no place on the roads of Barbados,” APTO said in a statement.
“APTO cannot and will not support the actions of the offending parties. APTO calls for a prompt and thorough investigation by the appropriate authorities.”
APTO says it wishes to states unreservedly that it aligns itself with attempts to fairly and evenly enforce the Road Traffic Regulations of Barbados and encourages the Transport Authority, the Barbados Licensing Authority and the Royal Barbados Police Force to do everything within their power and authority to dispense any lawful remedies that these incidents deserve.
12 thoughts on “APTO distances itself from egregious conduct in videos”
This has been happening for so long, just that someone has caught it on camera.. I’ll wager hat the authorities will find a way to sweep this like all others under the carpet
All encouraged this behaviour, I wonder how owners could hand over they vans to some untidy, unkempt workers, smoking, drinking, nasty nasty music, blocking roads, going through no entry signs.
This service is one that could contribute to the economy if the fines are increase.
What video? Wah ah miss?
Wonna can shut to hell up coz wonna know for yrs what happening, wonna just don’t do nothing coz of who owns certain vans but “d longest road have an end”….just now there wouldn’t be any more space under the damn carpet….but I have to blame the public.
Stupse….
Wait wait we still talking bout this culture? I gotta be still dreaming…. 40 effing yrs later? Bimbabwe yc!
These would never get it right ,enforce the harsher penalties and you would see everyone of them would fall in line , don’t let them collect 3.50 busfare for nothing make them tow the line.
The more things change, the more things remain the same.
I thought with this new minibus system that it would be calm and smooth but I was so wrong.
Man wunna could really stfu. This unruly behavior and hooliganism has been going on for eons now. The kind of music being played at deafening levels, along with the combination of alcohol and drug use, add in the mix of little intelligence, and wolla…the psv industry in a nutshell.
The mini bus drivers and the Taxi drivers behave the same way, Some of these Drivers are out of control. Fair child street in front of Jordan’s and the old market is a disaster waiting to happen, the road is blocked and both sides at nights by Van’s and Taxi and u have to easy your way through the traffic
because of the congestion on fair child street.
I blame the owners and Governments for let these behavior problems .
The government needs to have stiffer penalties so some of these behaviors can stop.
barbados only got laws on paper but them dont get enforce. the mini buses and zrs was out of control for so long.and no one has been able to reel them in. so here we are. and history seems to repeating it self. the same thing is happening when it come to the people who shooting up the place. and again them out of control too. again here we are.
nothing new