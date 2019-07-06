Investigators search for clues in Bahamas chopper crash - Barbados Today

Investigators search for clues in Bahamas chopper crash

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
July 6, 2019

(Source – AP): Accident investigators in the Bahamas are conducting underwater surveying and mapping of the site of a helicopter crash that killed West Virginia coal magnate Chris Cline and six other people.

The Air Accident Investigation Department of the Bahamas said via Twitter late Friday that salvage teams were “in place at the crash site” and were conducting “underwater surveying and mapping of debris field.”

The Bahamas Air Accident Investigation Department says that an operation has been underway since the crash of the Augusta AW139 chopper in waters just off Grand Cay on Thursday. Cline, his 22-year-old daughter, Kameron, and five other people died.

Authorities originally began their search after police received a report from Florida that Cline and the others had failed to arrive in Fort Lauderdale as expected.

